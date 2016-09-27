BMO Capital Markets Joins Financial Women's Association to Launch Back2Business Program to Re-start Careers in Finance

- Back2Business helps individuals as they transition back to professional life

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- BMO Capital Markets is proud to join Back2Business, a program led by the New York-based Financial Women's Association (FWA) and leading US firms, to help talented men and women to restart careers in financial services after an extended break.

BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO) is the initiator and founding sponsor of the program. Other founding sponsors include Deloitte, New York Life Insurance Company and PGIM.

The FWA-led program will provide successful candidates with a paid re-entry opportunity at one of the sponsor companies, where they will work on a significant assignment or project and have the opportunity to earn a permanent position.

"Diversity in the workforce is not only integral to our values but also a competitive necessity," said BMO Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Darryl White. "This belief has always been core to the BMO Capital Markets culture and influences how we operate. We are proud to launch Back2Business and believe this program represents a new pillar in the broader industry's commitment to support today's professionals and advance tomorrow's leaders."

The New York-based FWA has committed the last 60 years to accelerating the leadership and success of women in the financial industry. The Back2Business program is an extension of their commitment to individuals who have put the needs of others before their own. The multi-company program focuses on smooth and successful transitions back to professional careers in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as providing childcare or eldercare or serving their country.

"Supporting individuals in both the development and advancement of their careers has always been the FWA's primary purpose," said FWA President Katrin Dambrot. "We are honored to be teaming up with organizations that view diversity as a competitive necessity in the financial industry."

As a team, the FWA and sponsoring companies are dedicated to offering critical personal and professional support to individuals during their transition back to full-time work at one of the sponsoring companies or into the industry overall. Selected participants will be assigned a mentor from the FWA and a sponsoring company to ensure the best support and training is provided.

Back2Business is now accepting applications for a wide variety of functions, including but not limited to Marketing, Sales & Relationship Management, Accounting Investment Banking and Corporate & Commercial Banking. Applicants must be located in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, have a minimum of five years experience in the financial services industry and out of the workforce for a minimum of two years. The complete application and program information can be found .

BMO Capital Markets is also a founding sponsor of the Women in Capital Markets' Return to Bay Street program, designed to help professional women re-launch their careers in the Canadian capital markets after an extended absence.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American financial services provider. With more than 2,200 employees operating in 30 locations, including 16 in North America, BMO Capital Markets offers corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America, with total assets of CDN $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees.

About Financial Women's Association (FWA)

Founded in 1956, the Financial Women's Association works collaboratively with leading firms to advance mutual goals of retention and the advancement of female professionals. The FWA presents key thought leadership events, builds performance skills and promotes valuable business connections. It produces annual international conferences facilitating exposure to global business and economic opportunities. In addition, the FWA gives back to the community by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals and students, reaching more than 6,000 individuals which helps to develop a diverse pipeline of talent.

