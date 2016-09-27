MEDIA ADVISORY: Discover Flavours From Around the Globe at the Calgary Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- WHAT: EXPLORE A WOLRD OF FLAVOUR with the Calgary Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival, sponsored by Sobeys Liquor and Safeway Wine & Spirits. The tastiest event of the year is back featuring a wide variety of gourmet food samples from local restaurants along with fine wine, beer and spirits from all over the globe - no passport required.

The Grand Tasting Hall brings together new-to-the-market products, old favourites and the most popular restaurants, catering companies and hotels from in and around the city to offer a weekend of excitement and flavourful fun for adults of all ages. Attendees can explore the world through an impressive winery lineup: 138 wineries from 20 different countries that promise to satisfy everyone's palate, along with more than 200 brands of premium spirits, single malt and blended scotches, port, liqueurs and craft beers. Experience fresh flavours from more than 45 local restaurants and food purveyors who will cook up a wide variety of culinary samples, creating the perfect pairing for each sip.

Alberta's most exciting wine and food Festival is proud to offer something for everyone, with samples ranging from value-based to ultra-extravagant. This year, port and scotch lovers won't want to miss the extravagant pours: (worth nearly $4,000 per bottle) and the (worth over $7,000 per bottle) will be open for sampling.

Great talent will also join us in the Grand Tasting Hall: visit renowned chefs, winemakers, brewmasters and key principals onsite to discover the magic behind their products. Attendees are encouraged to take tasting notes and track their favourites in the Festival Guide, and then vote in The Great Big Tastes Awards post-event survey. To wrap up this unparalleled tour of tastes, consumers can stop by The Sobeys Liquor and Safeway Wine & Spirits onsite store to pick up their favourite finds.

Tickets are available online at . Sampling coupons are required for sampling and are available for purchase onsite.

Facebook: - Instagram: - Twitter:

More information:

http://www.rockymountainwine.com/



Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival

