Courtyard Home Living & Sought-After Features Heighten Appeal for Legado's Residence Two at Portola Springs(R) Village

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Courtyard home living in Irvine is more appealing than ever with Brookfield Residential's , a contemporary collection of new detached and paired homes that includes the popular Residence Two. This stunning home design is crafted with families in mind with beautifully appointed living spaces, an attached two-car garage and a private driveway that heightens the arrival home. The expansive two-story floorplan showcases four bedrooms, which includes a highly desirable first-floor bedroom; a well-equipped kitchen flowing into open-concept living spaces; a private outdoor courtyard for open-air relaxation; and an optional outdoor room to expand your indoor/outdoor living. The upper level is smartly designed for privacy with a large master bedroom set conveniently apart from two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus a laundry room and outdoor balcony. Rounding out the offering is the within Portola Springs in Irvine, where children can walk to the state-of-the-art Portola Springs Elementary School, and families are just steps from two new parks equipped with pools, tot lots and more.

Homebuyers interested in starting their rich Irvine legacy at Legado are encouraged to visit the Sales Gallery for a model tour and to learn more about available Residence Two homes. For immediate details, go to today.

"Legado's Residence Two epitomizes the neighborhood's innovative designs with sought-after features that meet the needs of today's modern families," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Visit today and find out why this beautiful, quality-built collection is turning heads in Irvine."

Brookfield Residential continues its legacy of creating the best places to call home with Legado at Portola Springs® Village, a detached and paired home collection graced with classic Spanish, Santa Barbara and Monterey-inspired architecture. Exquisite floorplan designs span from approximately 2,040 to 2,382 square feet with three to four bedrooms, three to three and one-half baths and two-car garages. Highlights distinguishing the neighborhood include gourmet kitchens with center islands, KitchenAid® stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and stylish master baths; bonus rooms per plan; private rear yards and enhanced front landscaping. Desirable options range from outdoor rooms and glass bi-fold doors to solar packages. Prices start from the mid $800,000s.

Vibrant ® Village provides homeowners with exclusive access to premier amenities that extend to the community's impressive parks with pools, tennis and basketball courts, club rooms, picnic areas and more. The village is also near transportation corridors, business destinations, and Irvine's retail, dining and entertainment, including Woodbury Town Center. Homeowners with children enjoy inclusion in the prestigious Irvine Unified School District, which includes Portola Springs Elementary, Jeffrey Trail Middle School and the new Portola High School.

The Portola Springs® Village within the Villages of Irvine®, offers residents a community unlike any other, with sweeping views of Loma Ridge and vast expanses of protected open space. Close to a variety of amenities designed to make the most of the pristine natural environment, Portola Springs features beautiful homes in an array of inspired architectural styles that are just minutes from the region's premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, the Portola Springs Village is located in the City of Irvine. In 2014, Money Magazine named Irvine California's No.1 city in its "Best Places to Live" list. The highly acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for eleven years in a row; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information about the Villages of Irvine, visit .

To visit Legado at Portola Springs, take the north or southbound I-5, exit at Sand Canyon Avenue and turn left. Proceed to Irvine Blvd. and turn right, then turn left on Modjeska, turn right on Walking Stick, left on Big Oak and another left on Lost Hills. The Legado Sales Gallery and model homes are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please call 888.883.4624, or visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service.

Brookfield Residential Properties is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in selected, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $200 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at or .

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3060981



PressRelease by

Brookfield Residential

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 18:06

Language: English

News-ID 497380

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Brookfield Residential

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease