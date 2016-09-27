Sonygraf of Spain Joins the VSI Group

LONDON and BARCELONA, Sept. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSI is delighted to

welcome Sonygraf, one of Spain's most prominent dubbing and audio post-

production facilities, as the newest member of the VSI Group. This latest

acquisition further reinforces VSI's leading position in the field of

localisation, being the only company with its own studios in all four FIGS

(France, Italy, Germany, Spain) territories.



Now renamed VSI Sonygraf, and based in central Barcelona, this high-end,

purpose-built 1,500 m2 facility boasts seven sound recording and editing

studios, two theatrical mixing rooms, three 5.1 mixing rooms and two post-

production suites, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.



A pioneer in the Spanish and Catalan broadcast and cinema industry, Sonygraf was

first established in 1954. Continuous investment in the facility has maintained

its position at the forefront of the dubbing industry, and its reputation for

producing quality Spanish language versions in one of the world's most important

dubbing territories.



VSI Sonygraf additionally has dubbing studios in Valencia, and will soon expand

further in Spain. It also provides subtitling and other supporting services.



Jordi Daura, current Sonygraf president and son of original founder, Joan Daura,

had this to say about the deal:



"We are very proud of the contribution Sonygraf has made to the development of

audio-visual post-production in Spain, and our long-term retention of many of

the world's leading broadcasters, VOD platforms and film studios as our clients,

in what is an extremely competitive market. We decided to join forces with an

international localisation provider, VSI, with its outstanding track-record, was

a natural choice. We respect their quality-led approach and that whilst they

function as a global business, studios in local territories retain their own



identity."



VSI Group Managing Director, Norman Dawood, added:



"I'm thrilled that Sonygraf is now part the VSI Group. We have worked together

as partners for a number of years, and the excellence of their work sits

perfectly with the high levels of quality provided by our studios in Paris,

Berlin, Rome and in other key territories. As a result of this acquisition, VSI

is the only localisation provider with its own dubbing facilities in all four

FIGS territories, a position which will further enhance the solutions and level

of creative control we can offer to our clients."



About The VSI Group



VSI has been providing a full range of foreign-language versioning to

broadcasters, distributors and media companies for over 25 years. With 21

facilities located in four continents, the business employs over 250 staff

across offices in the world's major media hubs.



VSI's services include: Lip-sync Dubbing, Voice-over, Subtitling, Translation

and Access Services, as well as Compliance, Creative and Post-Production

services.



www.vsi.tv



