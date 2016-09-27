Workday Unifies Financial and Workforce Planning With Transactions in One Cloud System

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Workday Planning Redefines Spreadsheets for the Enterprise and Fosters More

Collaborative, Continuous Planning to Drive Better Business Outcomes



PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2016) - WORKDAY RISING -- Workday, Inc.

(NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human

resources, today announced the availability of Workday Planning, the first

planning, budgeting, and forecasting application that unifies financial and

workforce planning in one system when combined with Workday Financial Management

and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Organically built as part of

Workday, the new application is designed for today's dynamic business

environment, allowing key stakeholders across an organization to collaborate on

planning and continuously adapt to business changes in order to drive growth and

performance. More than 50 organizations have already selected Workday Planning

including CityMD, City of Orlando, and Netflix.



A Unified Planning System Built for Change

The world of financial and workforce planning today is disjointed, with data

residing across multiple systems and silos of spreadsheets that require finance,

HR, and business leaders to spend considerable time on manual calculations to

ensure data integrity, rather than analysis and driving business outcomes.



To support the faster pace of business -- whether it's mergers and acquisitions,

adopting new business models, or global expansion -- organizations need to be

able to make in-the-moment decisions about the future.



In response to market and customer challenges, Workday is delivering a new

approach to enterprise planning that enables customers to:



* Configure Planning to Business Needs: Customers can define their plan

structure for financial or workforce planning by month, quarter, or year,

and use the plan generator to create baseline plans using historical or



real-time finance and HR data in the system.

* Collaborate Across the Business: Planning teams can use Workday's

worksheets, which bring the familiarity and functionality of a spreadsheet

into Workday's secure enterprise environment, to create models and scenarios

leveraging live transactional data, and then partner with key stakeholders

to iterate and finalize a budget, forecast, or headcount plan.

* Continuously Plan and Execute on Budgets: While executing on plans,

organizations can leverage real-time financial and management reporting

capabilities with built-in analytics and visualizations to drill-down to

track progress and make adjustments to budgets and forecasts as business or

market shifts occur.

Workday Planning enables customers to take advantage of these benefits to

evaluate the impact of investments, growth, and expansion strategies on the

business in one system. For example, customers can use Workday Planning to:



* Evaluate Investment Viability with Ad hoc Forecasting: A vice president of

financial planning and analysis can respond to a chief financial officer's

(CFO) request for a forecast on the impact of a new investment on the

company's profit and loss (P&L) statement through different modeling

assumptions. Using existing financial, employee, and operational data in

Workday, the vice president can create a driver-based model using

collaborative worksheets -- without the inefficiency of offline calculations

and multiple versions -- to analyze the investment's impact on revenue,

spend, and profitability, helping inform the decision of whether to proceed.

* Determine the Best Staffing Model to Support Growth: A CFO and chief human

resources officer (CHRO) can collaborate to determine the best strategy to

address rapid growth in the organization using Workday Planning to model

different staffing scenarios such as how many contingent, full-time, and

part-time employees are needed in each region. With Workday Planning, the

CFO and CHRO can determine how staffing changes may impact budgets and

financial performance, and collaborate with key stakeholders across the

organization for alignment and execution.

* Better Manage Expansion Strategies and Costs: As CEOs look to expand their

business regionally or globally, their teams must determine the office

space, travel, and infrastructure costs required, and then compare these

findings against other expansion strategies. With Workday Planning, a vice

president of business development can update headcount forecasts on a tablet

during a meeting with the executive team. From there, they can drill down

into specific data such as open job requisitions, and then graphically

showcase office space and budget required based on square footage per

worker, travel between locations, or location-specific employee benefit

costs.

Comments on the News

"Workday Planning has been a top request from our customers and we're delivering

on our promise to build an innovative planning system that works seamlessly with

their existing Workday data," said Mike Frandsen, executive vice president,

products, Workday. "With Workday Planning, customers -- for the first time --

will have a unified, collaborative, and continuous view of their business so

they can make real-time decisions regarding their organization's future, and

ultimately drive performance."



"In today's fast-paced, high growth business environment, organizations are

increasingly adopting cloud-based financial applications that enable them to

quickly analyze data and make real-time strategic decisions," said Mickey North

Rizza, program vice president, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce,

IDC. "In the case of enterprise planning, organizations are looking to evolve

spreadsheet-driven processes in order to run their businesses more efficiently

and better utilize resources. With Workday Planning, organizations will be able

to leverage a new spreadsheet experience in the cloud, enabling a more

collaborative and continuous approach to planning and in-the-moment strategic

decision making."



"Utilizing Workday's unified finance and HR system has helped us continually

scale our global business, which is why it was important to be part of shaping a

new approach to enterprise planning that further aligns our finances and

people," said Riaan du Preez, director, finance and HR applications, Netflix.

"We anticipate Workday Planning will extend the benefits of Workday, helping us

improve consistency of data throughout the planning process and analysis of

actuals versus forecasts."



About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and

human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers human capital management,

financial management, and analytics applications designed for the world's

largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than

1,000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50

enterprises, have selected Workday.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other

things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's

offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar

expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-

looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the

risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ

materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks

include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the

quarter ended July 31, 2016 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC

from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any

such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.



Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our

website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently

available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered

as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make

their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are

currently available.



© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are

registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.



Media Contact

Nina Oestlien

Workday

+1 (415) 432-3041

Nina.Oestlien(at)Workday.com













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Workday Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.workday.com/



PressRelease by

Workday Inc.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 17:05

Language: English

News-ID 497386

Character count: 9971

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Workday Inc.

Stadt: Pleasanton





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease