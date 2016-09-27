Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA



A public limited liability company offering its securities to the public

Industrial Zone C, 7180 Seneffe

VAT 457.288.682 - (Charleroi) Register of Legal Entities 0457.288.682

www.bebig.com

(the "Company")





NOTICE OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The shareholders of the Company are invited to attend the extraordinary general

meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place at the Company's registered

office on Wednesday,

10 November 2016 at 11:30 am.



Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting:



1. Decision regarding the modification of the article 5 of the Articles of

association of the company further to the reverse stock split.



Proposed resolution:

"The general meeting resolves to replace article 5 of the article of

association by the following wording:



The subscribed capital amounts to EUR 14,439,797.82, represented by

2,330,000 shares with no par value, each representing one/2,330,000th of the

share capital.



There are furthermore five hundred thousand (500,000) class A profit

shares and two thousand five hundred (2,500) class B profit shares".





2. Merger proposal drafted by the board of directors in accordance with article

719 of the Belgian Company Code.



3. Decision regarding the simplified merger in accordance with article 676 of

the Belgian Company Code and with the terms and conditions of the merger

proposal, without issuance of new shares nor a capital increase. The

shareholders have the possibility to obtain a copy of this document at the

registered seat of the company, without any costs.



Proposed resolution:

"The general meeting approves the merger by acquisition of the private limited



company BrachySolutions SPRL, with registered office located at Zone

Industrielle C, 7180 Seneffe, registered with the register of legal entities

under number 0830.213.201 (the absorbed company) by the company (absorbing

company), in accordance with Article 676,1° of the Belgian Company Code and the

terms and conditions provided for in the merger proposal, without issuance of

new shares nor capital increase.

The general meeting also resolves that all books and documents of

BrachySolutions SPRL shall be kept at the registered office of the company

within the timeframe prescribed for by the Belgian Company Code".

4. All operations of the absorbed company, of which all shares are owned by the

absorbing company, will be considered to be executed from accounting and tax

viewpoints on behalf of the absorbing company as from 1st May 2016, 0h00

CET.



5. Realisation of the merger; dissolution without liquidation of the absorbed

company, subject to approval of the merger by the general meeting of the

absorbed company.



6. Delegation of powers regarding the execution of the resolutions taken by the

general shareholders' meeting.

Proposed resolution:



"The general meeting resolves to grant the authority (i) to each director

as well as to Anne Tilleux, lawyer at the Brussels Bar and any lawyer of

NautaDutilh, each acting individually and with the power to delegate his or her

authority, to fulfil all necessary or useful formalities with respect to the

aforementioned decisions of the company and (ii) to the notary for the drafting

of the coordinated articles of association".





RIGHTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS



A. Right to submit proposals to add items to the agenda or resolutions



Shareholders holding alone or jointly more than 3% of the Company's capital have

the right to submit proposals for items to be added to the agenda and for

resolutions to be adopted by the extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders

that wish to do so must meet the following requirements:



1. They must prove that they hold the required percentage of shares,

as mentioned above, on the date of submission of the proposal (i.e. a

certificate attesting to recordation of the shares in the Company's

shareholders' register or a certificate prepared by an account holder or

settlement institution indicating deposit of the shares); and



2. They must hold more than 3% of the Company's capital on the record

date (i.e. 27 October 2016 at 24:00).



The shareholders should submit their proposals, along with proof of title to the

requisite shareholding, to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's registered

office. These documents must be received no later than 19 October 2016.



The Company will acknowledge receipt of the proposal within 48 hours. If the

Company receives additional items and/or proposed resolutions, an updated agenda

for the concerned general meeting will be published no later than 26 October

2016 on the Company's website, in the Belgian State Gazette and in the press.



The ad hoc proxy form and the form used to vote by correspondence, along with

proposals for new agenda items and resolutions, will be posted on the Company's

website, at the same time as publication of the same, i.e. no later than 26

October 2016.



Proxies submitted to the Company prior to publication of the updated agenda

remain valid for items previously included on the agenda. As an exception to the

foregoing, for items already included on the agenda but for which a new proposed

resolution is filed in accordance with Article 533ter of the Company Code, the

proxy holder may derogate, at the general meeting, from any possible

instructions given by the principal if the execution of these instructions could

jeopardize the principal's interests. In this case, the proxy holder must inform

the principal accordingly. The proxy must indicate if the proxy holder is

authorized to vote on new items on the agenda or must abstain from voting.



The concerned general meeting will examine the new proposals for agenda items

and resolutions submitted by one or more shareholders if the latter meet the

admission requirements to participate in the meeting.







B. Right to ask questions



Each shareholder is entitled to submit questions in writing to the board of

directors or the auditor prior to the general meeting. Shareholders can submit

their questions by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's

registered office. The questions must be received by the Company no later than

4 November 2016. Questions will be answered during the concerned general meeting

if the shareholder in question has complied with all formalities to be allowed

to attend the concerned general meeting, as explained below.







ADMISSION FORMALITIES

Pursuant to Article 536 §2 of the Company Code, only shareholders who meet the

two following conditions will be authorized to participate in and vote at the

extraordinary general meeting:



1. The Company must be able to determine, based on the proof submitted

pursuant to the procedure described below, that the shareholder holds on 27

October 2016, at 24.00 (CET) (the "Record Date"), the number of shares which

that shareholder intends to vote at the general meeting; and



2. The shareholder must expressly confirm no later than 4 November

2016 his or her intention to participate in the general meeting.







A. Registration



The registration procedure is as follows:



* Holders of registered shares or registered certificates: no particular

actions need be taken.

* Holders of dematerialized shares: the shares to be voted at the general

meeting must be deposited with an accredited account holder or settlement

institution.

Only shareholders of the Company on the Record Date will be authorized to

participate in and vote at the general meeting.







B. Confirmation of participation



In addition, shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must

notify their intention to attend no later than 4 November 2016 as follows:



* Holders of registered shares or registered certificates: the board of

directors must be informed in writing no later than 4 November 2016; the

notice can be sent by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's

registered office;

* Holders of dematerialized shares: (i) must inform the board of directors in

writing no later than 4 November 2016 of their intention to attend (the

notice can be sent by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's

registered office) and (ii) must submit to the Company's registered office

by 4 November 2016 a certificate issued by the authorised account holder or

settlement institution indicating the number of shares the shareholder

wishes to vote at the general meeting and the number of dematerialized

shares recorded in his or her name as of 27 October 2016, at 24.00 (CET).





PROXIES

Pursuant to Article 27 of the Company's articles of association, every

shareholder can be represented at the general meeting by a third party, who need

not be a shareholder. Unless the Company Code provides otherwise, a shareholder

may only appoint one proxy for any given general meeting of shareholders.



The proxy holder must be appointed using the form prepared by the Company to

this end. The original proxy should be received by the Company no later than 4

November 2016. It can be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by

e-mail to info(at)bebig.com. In the latter case, the form must have an electronic

signature that meets the applicable Belgian statutory requirements. The proxy

form is available for download on the Company's website or can be requested at

info(at)bebig.com. Shareholders and proxy holders are requested to follow the

instructions on the proxy form in order to ensure valid representation at the

general meeting.



All proxy appointments must comply with the requirements of Belgian law,

including the provisions on conflicts of interest and record keeping.

Shareholders who wish to be represented by a proxy must also fulfil the

formalities to attend and vote at the meeting, as set forth above.







VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE

Pursuant to Article 32 of the Company's articles of association, each

shareholder is entitled to vote by correspondence prior to the meeting, using

the form prepared for this purpose by the board of directors. This form is

available for download on the Company's website and should be received by the

Company no later than 4 November 2016. It can be submitted by e-mail to

info(at)bebig.com or sent by post to the Company's registered office. Shareholders

who wish to vote by correspondence must also fulfil the formalities to attend

and vote at the meeting, as set forth above.







AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS



Pursuant to Article 533bis §2 of the Company Code, as from the publication date

of the notice (i.e. 27 September 2016) until the end of the general meeting, all

documents that must be made available by law to the shareholders will be posted

on the Company's website, www.bebig.com. For the duration of this same period,

these documents will be made available to shareholders at the Company's

registered office.



Every shareholder is entitled to receive, further to submission of proof of

title in accordance with Article 535 of the Company Code, a copy free of charge

of these documents. Together with the present notice, registered shareholders as

well as the Company's directors and auditor shall be provided with a copy of

said documents.



THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS





Proxy:

http://hugin.info/134090/R/2044912/763718.pdf



Merger proposal:

http://hugin.info/134090/R/2044912/763721.pdf



Bank details:

http://hugin.info/134090/R/2044912/763722.pdf



Vote by correspondance:

http://hugin.info/134090/R/2044912/763720.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bebig.com



PressRelease by

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 17:45

Language: English

News-ID 497388

Character count: 13717

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Stadt: Seneffe





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease