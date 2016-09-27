Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA
A public limited liability company offering its securities to the public
Industrial Zone C, 7180 Seneffe
VAT 457.288.682 - (Charleroi) Register of Legal Entities 0457.288.682
www.bebig.com
(the "Company")
NOTICE OF THE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The shareholders of the Company are invited to attend the extraordinary general
meeting of shareholders scheduled to take place at the Company's registered
office on Wednesday,
10 November 2016 at 11:30 am.
Agenda of the extraordinary general meeting:
1. Decision regarding the modification of the article 5 of the Articles of
association of the company further to the reverse stock split.
Proposed resolution:
"The general meeting resolves to replace article 5 of the article of
association by the following wording:
The subscribed capital amounts to EUR 14,439,797.82, represented by
2,330,000 shares with no par value, each representing one/2,330,000th of the
share capital.
There are furthermore five hundred thousand (500,000) class A profit
shares and two thousand five hundred (2,500) class B profit shares".
2. Merger proposal drafted by the board of directors in accordance with article
719 of the Belgian Company Code.
3. Decision regarding the simplified merger in accordance with article 676 of
the Belgian Company Code and with the terms and conditions of the merger
proposal, without issuance of new shares nor a capital increase. The
shareholders have the possibility to obtain a copy of this document at the
registered seat of the company, without any costs.
Proposed resolution:
"The general meeting approves the merger by acquisition of the private limited
company BrachySolutions SPRL, with registered office located at Zone
Industrielle C, 7180 Seneffe, registered with the register of legal entities
under number 0830.213.201 (the absorbed company) by the company (absorbing
company), in accordance with Article 676,1° of the Belgian Company Code and the
terms and conditions provided for in the merger proposal, without issuance of
new shares nor capital increase.
The general meeting also resolves that all books and documents of
BrachySolutions SPRL shall be kept at the registered office of the company
within the timeframe prescribed for by the Belgian Company Code".
4. All operations of the absorbed company, of which all shares are owned by the
absorbing company, will be considered to be executed from accounting and tax
viewpoints on behalf of the absorbing company as from 1st May 2016, 0h00
CET.
5. Realisation of the merger; dissolution without liquidation of the absorbed
company, subject to approval of the merger by the general meeting of the
absorbed company.
6. Delegation of powers regarding the execution of the resolutions taken by the
general shareholders' meeting.
Proposed resolution:
"The general meeting resolves to grant the authority (i) to each director
as well as to Anne Tilleux, lawyer at the Brussels Bar and any lawyer of
NautaDutilh, each acting individually and with the power to delegate his or her
authority, to fulfil all necessary or useful formalities with respect to the
aforementioned decisions of the company and (ii) to the notary for the drafting
of the coordinated articles of association".
RIGHTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS
A. Right to submit proposals to add items to the agenda or resolutions
Shareholders holding alone or jointly more than 3% of the Company's capital have
the right to submit proposals for items to be added to the agenda and for
resolutions to be adopted by the extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders
that wish to do so must meet the following requirements:
1. They must prove that they hold the required percentage of shares,
as mentioned above, on the date of submission of the proposal (i.e. a
certificate attesting to recordation of the shares in the Company's
shareholders' register or a certificate prepared by an account holder or
settlement institution indicating deposit of the shares); and
2. They must hold more than 3% of the Company's capital on the record
date (i.e. 27 October 2016 at 24:00).
The shareholders should submit their proposals, along with proof of title to the
requisite shareholding, to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's registered
office. These documents must be received no later than 19 October 2016.
The Company will acknowledge receipt of the proposal within 48 hours. If the
Company receives additional items and/or proposed resolutions, an updated agenda
for the concerned general meeting will be published no later than 26 October
2016 on the Company's website, in the Belgian State Gazette and in the press.
The ad hoc proxy form and the form used to vote by correspondence, along with
proposals for new agenda items and resolutions, will be posted on the Company's
website, at the same time as publication of the same, i.e. no later than 26
October 2016.
Proxies submitted to the Company prior to publication of the updated agenda
remain valid for items previously included on the agenda. As an exception to the
foregoing, for items already included on the agenda but for which a new proposed
resolution is filed in accordance with Article 533ter of the Company Code, the
proxy holder may derogate, at the general meeting, from any possible
instructions given by the principal if the execution of these instructions could
jeopardize the principal's interests. In this case, the proxy holder must inform
the principal accordingly. The proxy must indicate if the proxy holder is
authorized to vote on new items on the agenda or must abstain from voting.
The concerned general meeting will examine the new proposals for agenda items
and resolutions submitted by one or more shareholders if the latter meet the
admission requirements to participate in the meeting.
B. Right to ask questions
Each shareholder is entitled to submit questions in writing to the board of
directors or the auditor prior to the general meeting. Shareholders can submit
their questions by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's
registered office. The questions must be received by the Company no later than
4 November 2016. Questions will be answered during the concerned general meeting
if the shareholder in question has complied with all formalities to be allowed
to attend the concerned general meeting, as explained below.
ADMISSION FORMALITIES
Pursuant to Article 536 §2 of the Company Code, only shareholders who meet the
two following conditions will be authorized to participate in and vote at the
extraordinary general meeting:
1. The Company must be able to determine, based on the proof submitted
pursuant to the procedure described below, that the shareholder holds on 27
October 2016, at 24.00 (CET) (the "Record Date"), the number of shares which
that shareholder intends to vote at the general meeting; and
2. The shareholder must expressly confirm no later than 4 November
2016 his or her intention to participate in the general meeting.
A. Registration
The registration procedure is as follows:
* Holders of registered shares or registered certificates: no particular
actions need be taken.
* Holders of dematerialized shares: the shares to be voted at the general
meeting must be deposited with an accredited account holder or settlement
institution.
Only shareholders of the Company on the Record Date will be authorized to
participate in and vote at the general meeting.
B. Confirmation of participation
In addition, shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must
notify their intention to attend no later than 4 November 2016 as follows:
* Holders of registered shares or registered certificates: the board of
directors must be informed in writing no later than 4 November 2016; the
notice can be sent by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's
registered office;
* Holders of dematerialized shares: (i) must inform the board of directors in
writing no later than 4 November 2016 of their intention to attend (the
notice can be sent by e-mail to info(at)bebig.com or by post to the Company's
registered office) and (ii) must submit to the Company's registered office
by 4 November 2016 a certificate issued by the authorised account holder or
settlement institution indicating the number of shares the shareholder
wishes to vote at the general meeting and the number of dematerialized
shares recorded in his or her name as of 27 October 2016, at 24.00 (CET).
PROXIES
Pursuant to Article 27 of the Company's articles of association, every
shareholder can be represented at the general meeting by a third party, who need
not be a shareholder. Unless the Company Code provides otherwise, a shareholder
may only appoint one proxy for any given general meeting of shareholders.
The proxy holder must be appointed using the form prepared by the Company to
this end. The original proxy should be received by the Company no later than 4
November 2016. It can be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by
e-mail to info(at)bebig.com. In the latter case, the form must have an electronic
signature that meets the applicable Belgian statutory requirements. The proxy
form is available for download on the Company's website or can be requested at
info(at)bebig.com. Shareholders and proxy holders are requested to follow the
instructions on the proxy form in order to ensure valid representation at the
general meeting.
All proxy appointments must comply with the requirements of Belgian law,
including the provisions on conflicts of interest and record keeping.
Shareholders who wish to be represented by a proxy must also fulfil the
formalities to attend and vote at the meeting, as set forth above.
VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE
Pursuant to Article 32 of the Company's articles of association, each
shareholder is entitled to vote by correspondence prior to the meeting, using
the form prepared for this purpose by the board of directors. This form is
available for download on the Company's website and should be received by the
Company no later than 4 November 2016. It can be submitted by e-mail to
info(at)bebig.com or sent by post to the Company's registered office. Shareholders
who wish to vote by correspondence must also fulfil the formalities to attend
and vote at the meeting, as set forth above.
AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS
Pursuant to Article 533bis §2 of the Company Code, as from the publication date
of the notice (i.e. 27 September 2016) until the end of the general meeting, all
documents that must be made available by law to the shareholders will be posted
on the Company's website, www.bebig.com. For the duration of this same period,
these documents will be made available to shareholders at the Company's
registered office.
Every shareholder is entitled to receive, further to submission of proof of
title in accordance with Article 535 of the Company Code, a copy free of charge
of these documents. Together with the present notice, registered shareholders as
well as the Company's directors and auditor shall be provided with a copy of
said documents.
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
