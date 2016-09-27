Workday Delivers a Personalized, Immersive Learning Experience With Workday Learning

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2016) - WORKDAY RISING -- Workday, Inc.

(NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human

resources, today announced the availability of Workday Learning, an application

that offers a personalized, meaningful learning experience for organizations to

encourage career development at every stage of the employee lifecycle.

Leveraging a consumer-like approach with recommendations and leading-edge video

and user-generated content capabilities, Workday is reimagining professional

learning to help companies improve employee engagement. Built into the core of

Workday's unified suite of applications, including Workday Human Capital

Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management, Workday Learning extends

customers' ability to cultivate their workforces and enables them to better

align employee development and workforce productivity to drive better business

outcomes -- all in a single system.



Learning Designed for Ever-evolving Individuals and Organizations

Today's constant rate of change and disruption has forced companies and

institutions to reinvent themselves in order to keep pace, prompting a

transformation of people, cultures, and entire organizations into adaptable

enterprises. Workday Learning was created to meet the evolving needs of

organizations and employees with a personalized approach to learning and

development, similar to the experiences sought out with consumer technologies.

With greater parity between personal and professional learning, people can learn

at work as they do in their everyday lives in a more engaged and productive

manner. As a result, employees can benefit from broadened skillsets, additional

growth opportunities, and greater control of their career paths while



organizations become more change-ready and able to retain their best people and

close talent gaps, ultimately boosting their bottom line.



Customers using Workday Learning, including early adopters CareerBuilder,

Commerce Bank, Hootsuite, McKee Foods, TalkTalk Group, and Unum Group, benefit

from:



* Peer-to-Peer Learning: Utilizing the latest collaboration and social

learning technologies, Workday empowers people to consume as well as create

and share content anywhere, any time, and on any device. By doing something

as simple as shooting and sharing a video tutorial using their smartphone,

employees can foster a more interactive community that promotes learning,

teaching, and coaching across all levels within the workforce.



* Contextual Content: Because it's unified with Workday HCM, Workday Learning

is interconnected with all of an organization's people practices and can

recognize individuals and recommend content based on their preferences and

topics of interest. Workday anticipates the evolution of the system to

encompass the ability to make recommendations based on an employee's current

role and their career goals. For example, a person preparing for her first

management role would receive a notification when a new management seminar

opens up for registration. Later, once that same employee is promoted, the

system could automatically push relevant content such as new video-based

management training and coaching tips to her in order to support development

in this area.



* Democratization of Video: Workday takes the complexity out of video so users

can focus on creating and sharing content. With unlimited storage, a smart

video player that supports standards like HTTP live streaming (HLS), and a

cloud infrastructure that encodes, stores, and streams video via a top-tier

global content delivery network, Workday Learning ensures the highest

quality video experience. It also supports existing packaged learning

content in SCORM and AICC formats. As an example, in a few clicks, new

employees can learn about their company's core values by watching a short

video created by colleagues, on any device -- all without streaming delays.



* Targeted Campaigns: Workday's campaign management leverages system data to

push required and relevant content to targeted employee groups. For example,

HR leaders can create a learning campaign for managers leading teams with

remote workers, ensuring that they have the relevant resources and

communication training needed to effectively guide and motivate individuals

from afar.



* Built-in, Actionable Reporting and Insights: Workday Learning makes it

possible to measure the ROI and effectiveness of learning activities for

better alignment with business priorities. For example, after a new manager

development course has finished, business leaders can track manager

effectiveness by capturing upward feedback from teams in the following

months to gauge the impact and value of that learning experience, and then

determine if it's worthwhile to run the program again for others.



Comments on the News

"With Workday Learning, we are delivering an application unlike any other -- one

that goes beyond compliance and accreditation to provide a high-quality,

consumer experience that encourages social sharing and collaboration," said

Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president, products, Workday. "At the same

time, our rich context allows organizations to create data-driven learning

experiences that can predictively steer employees toward content that helps them

grow. For the learner this means continuous development and enrichment, and for

the business, the evolution of workplace learning from a cost center to a growth

engine."



"Adding learning to our existing investment in Workday's financial and HR suite

provides us with a robust, unified system that will help us further connect

employee development with strategic goals that drive the business forward,

enhance our suite of total rewards, and reinforce our culture of accountability,

agility, integrity, and growth," said Wendy Walker, director, HR Portals,

eLearning & Innovation, Unum Group. "We are committed to the personal and

professional development of our employees so that they thrive and can deliver

for our customers when they need us most. By encouraging career growth and

creating new opportunities for our people, Workday Learning will help us sustain

the competitive edge that enables Unum to be the leading provider of employee

benefits products and services."



"To support our colleagues in today's changing environment, we needed to re-

ignite learning as an essential and daily quality of the employee experience,"

said Louisa Fryer, group development manager, TalkTalk. "Workday allows us to do

this in a way that's mobile, modern, engaging, and impactful."



"We needed a learning system that could meet the social and digital expectations

of today's workforce, while still fulfilling our basic organizational needs for

compliance," said Mark Newsome, director of corporate human resources, McKee

Foods. "Workday Learning has very effectively married the consumer world with

the necessary and contemporary aspects of learning, and utilizes our rich data

in Workday HCM to create an entirely new experience that will help our people

advance and adapt to new roles and projects. With Workday Learning, I am

confident our employees will be able to better develop their careers and grow

with the company, and as a result, McKee Foods will be better equipped to drive

our business forward."



"In today's dynamic business environment, organizational success is heavily

influenced by employee engagement," said Josh Bersin, principal, Bersin by

Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To drive that engagement, we're seeing a big

shift in the market as solution providers try to make learning more compelling

through discovery and personalization, with a wider variety of content in

formats popular in our consumer lives, such as video and mobile. By bringing on-

demand video learning, user-generated content, campaigns, and intelligent

recommendations to the enterprise, Workday is well positioned to help make

workplace learning a far more personal, engaging, and exciting experience for

employees."



© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are

registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.



