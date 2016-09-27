Workday Delivers a Personalized, Immersive Learning Experience With Workday Learning

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Workday Learning Sets New Bar With Next-Level Video and User-Generated Content
Capabilities for Greater Employee Engagement
PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2016) - WORKDAY RISING -- Workday, Inc.
(NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human
resources, today announced the availability of Workday Learning, an application
that offers a personalized, meaningful learning experience for organizations to
encourage career development at every stage of the employee lifecycle.
Leveraging a consumer-like approach with recommendations and leading-edge video
and user-generated content capabilities, Workday is reimagining professional
learning to help companies improve employee engagement. Built into the core of
Workday's unified suite of applications, including Workday Human Capital
Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management, Workday Learning extends
customers' ability to cultivate their workforces and enables them to better
align employee development and workforce productivity to drive better business
outcomes -- all in a single system.
Learning Designed for Ever-evolving Individuals and Organizations
Today's constant rate of change and disruption has forced companies and
institutions to reinvent themselves in order to keep pace, prompting a
transformation of people, cultures, and entire organizations into adaptable
enterprises. Workday Learning was created to meet the evolving needs of
organizations and employees with a personalized approach to learning and
development, similar to the experiences sought out with consumer technologies.
With greater parity between personal and professional learning, people can learn
at work as they do in their everyday lives in a more engaged and productive
manner. As a result, employees can benefit from broadened skillsets, additional
growth opportunities, and greater control of their career paths while
organizations become more change-ready and able to retain their best people and
close talent gaps, ultimately boosting their bottom line.
Customers using Workday Learning, including early adopters CareerBuilder,
Commerce Bank, Hootsuite, McKee Foods, TalkTalk Group, and Unum Group, benefit
from:
* Peer-to-Peer Learning: Utilizing the latest collaboration and social
learning technologies, Workday empowers people to consume as well as create
and share content anywhere, any time, and on any device. By doing something
as simple as shooting and sharing a video tutorial using their smartphone,
employees can foster a more interactive community that promotes learning,
teaching, and coaching across all levels within the workforce.
* Contextual Content: Because it's unified with Workday HCM, Workday Learning
is interconnected with all of an organization's people practices and can
recognize individuals and recommend content based on their preferences and
topics of interest. Workday anticipates the evolution of the system to
encompass the ability to make recommendations based on an employee's current
role and their career goals. For example, a person preparing for her first
management role would receive a notification when a new management seminar
opens up for registration. Later, once that same employee is promoted, the
system could automatically push relevant content such as new video-based
management training and coaching tips to her in order to support development
in this area.
* Democratization of Video: Workday takes the complexity out of video so users
can focus on creating and sharing content. With unlimited storage, a smart
video player that supports standards like HTTP live streaming (HLS), and a
cloud infrastructure that encodes, stores, and streams video via a top-tier
global content delivery network, Workday Learning ensures the highest
quality video experience. It also supports existing packaged learning
content in SCORM and AICC formats. As an example, in a few clicks, new
employees can learn about their company's core values by watching a short
video created by colleagues, on any device -- all without streaming delays.
* Targeted Campaigns: Workday's campaign management leverages system data to
push required and relevant content to targeted employee groups. For example,
HR leaders can create a learning campaign for managers leading teams with
remote workers, ensuring that they have the relevant resources and
communication training needed to effectively guide and motivate individuals
from afar.
* Built-in, Actionable Reporting and Insights: Workday Learning makes it
possible to measure the ROI and effectiveness of learning activities for
better alignment with business priorities. For example, after a new manager
development course has finished, business leaders can track manager
effectiveness by capturing upward feedback from teams in the following
months to gauge the impact and value of that learning experience, and then
determine if it's worthwhile to run the program again for others.
Comments on the News
"With Workday Learning, we are delivering an application unlike any other -- one
that goes beyond compliance and accreditation to provide a high-quality,
consumer experience that encourages social sharing and collaboration," said
Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president, products, Workday. "At the same
time, our rich context allows organizations to create data-driven learning
experiences that can predictively steer employees toward content that helps them
grow. For the learner this means continuous development and enrichment, and for
the business, the evolution of workplace learning from a cost center to a growth
engine."
"Adding learning to our existing investment in Workday's financial and HR suite
provides us with a robust, unified system that will help us further connect
employee development with strategic goals that drive the business forward,
enhance our suite of total rewards, and reinforce our culture of accountability,
agility, integrity, and growth," said Wendy Walker, director, HR Portals,
eLearning & Innovation, Unum Group. "We are committed to the personal and
professional development of our employees so that they thrive and can deliver
for our customers when they need us most. By encouraging career growth and
creating new opportunities for our people, Workday Learning will help us sustain
the competitive edge that enables Unum to be the leading provider of employee
benefits products and services."
"To support our colleagues in today's changing environment, we needed to re-
ignite learning as an essential and daily quality of the employee experience,"
said Louisa Fryer, group development manager, TalkTalk. "Workday allows us to do
this in a way that's mobile, modern, engaging, and impactful."
"We needed a learning system that could meet the social and digital expectations
of today's workforce, while still fulfilling our basic organizational needs for
compliance," said Mark Newsome, director of corporate human resources, McKee
Foods. "Workday Learning has very effectively married the consumer world with
the necessary and contemporary aspects of learning, and utilizes our rich data
in Workday HCM to create an entirely new experience that will help our people
advance and adapt to new roles and projects. With Workday Learning, I am
confident our employees will be able to better develop their careers and grow
with the company, and as a result, McKee Foods will be better equipped to drive
our business forward."
"In today's dynamic business environment, organizational success is heavily
influenced by employee engagement," said Josh Bersin, principal, Bersin by
Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To drive that engagement, we're seeing a big
shift in the market as solution providers try to make learning more compelling
through discovery and personalization, with a wider variety of content in
formats popular in our consumer lives, such as video and mobile. By bringing on-
demand video learning, user-generated content, campaigns, and intelligent
recommendations to the enterprise, Workday is well positioned to help make
workplace learning a far more personal, engaging, and exciting experience for
employees."
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and
human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human
capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest
companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. More than 1,000
organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises,
have selected Workday.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other
things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's
offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-
looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the
risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ
materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks
include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended July 31, 2016 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC
from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations.
Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any
such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our
website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently
available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered
as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make
their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are
currently available.
© 2016. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are
registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.
With built-in, actionable reporting and insights, Workday Learning enables
administrators and business leaders to measure the ROI and effectiveness of
learning activities.: http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201609/MOD-
56101_WorkdayLearning_admin.jpg
Because it's unified with Workday HCM, Workday Learning knows the learner and
can recommend content based on their preferences and topics of interest.:
http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201609/MOD-
56102_WorkdayLearning_dashboard.jpg
Workday Learning offers a personalized, consumer-like approach to workplace
learning with recommendations and leading-edge video.:
http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201609/MOD-
56103_WorkdayLearning_dashboard_mobile.jpg
Workday Learning was purposely built to provide a high-quality video experience
- and includes unlimited storage and streaming.:
http://media.marketwire.com/attachments/201609/MOD-
56104_WorkdayLearning_view_lesson_tablet.jpg
