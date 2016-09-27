(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Private Equity Holding AG /
PEH - Cancellation of Registered Shares
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad hoc Press Release
Zug, September 27, 2016
Cancellation of Registered Shares
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that the cancellation of 250,000
registered shares which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General
Meeting on July 8, 2016, has been registered by the commercial register on
September 23, 2016. The exchange adjustment will be made on September 29, 2016.
From that date on, the listed share capital of the Company consists of
2,750,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 6 each.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to
invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch
PEH - Cancellation of Registered Shares:
http://hugin.info/130308/R/2044988/763753.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Private Equity Holding AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.peh.ch
Date: 09/27/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 497390
Character count: 1809
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Private Equity Holding AG
Stadt: Zug
Number of hits: 119
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.664
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|259
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.