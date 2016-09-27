PEH - Cancellation of Registered Shares

Private Equity Holding AG /

PEH - Cancellation of Registered Shares

Ad hoc Press Release

Zug, September 27, 2016



Cancellation of Registered Shares

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that the cancellation of 250,000

registered shares which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General

Meeting on July 8, 2016, has been registered by the commercial register on

September 23, 2016. The exchange adjustment will be made on September 29, 2016.

From that date on, the listed share capital of the Company consists of

2,750,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 6 each.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to

invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly

diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,

http://www.peh.ch





