iOFFICE Marketplace: First Winner of IFMA'S FM Innovation Award

The iOFFICE Marketplace Helps FM Leaders Embrace the Digital Workforce

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- , the only people-centric IWMS, will be unveiling the iOFFICE Marketplace at the 2016 IFMA's World Workplace Conference and Expo. The iOFFICE Marketplace is a community of best of breed technology solutions designed to extend the value of your workplace for your workforce.

The company will also be accepting the FM Innovation Award for the iOFFICE Marketplace. This award is new to the IFMA Awards of Excellence program and the iOFFICE Marketplace its first winner. The premise of this award is to recognize projects that are new, exciting, cost-efficient and replicable; that are beyond the leading edge of standard facility management practices. The award is designed to foster creative thinking and innovative practices that will lead facility managers into the future.

"It's a real honor to win the FM Innovation Award," said iOFFICE Co-founder Elizabeth Dukes. "The iOFFICE Marketplace is designed to embrace, integrate and measure the digital workplace to enhance the lives of workers everywhere. We created the Marketplace so our customers can take advantage of new technologies all from one, centralized workplace management tool."

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for workplace leaders. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, strategic planners, and facilities and workplace leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The iOFFICE Marketplace unifies the workplace around one real-time, data source, reporting engine and dashboard that allows critical apps to communicate to create the most productive workplaces on earth. Founded in 2000, iOFFICE supports more than 2.1M users in 1,400 fast moving companies including Adobe, Big Fish Games, BMC, CB&I, Dynegy, Hess, SPX Under Armour, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Zillow, and more. Visit and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn (at)iOFFICE.

