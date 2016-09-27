Dresner Partners Adds Florida Office

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations to closely-held, family-owned and sponsor-backed companies for over 25 years, announced today that it has opened a new office in Southern Florida. Located in Bank of America Plaza, 401 East Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 1400, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33301, the office will be headed by Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Dresner Partners' Healthcare Practice. Mr. Stern will also continue to spend a portion of his time in Dresner's New York office.

"Adding Fort Lauderdale to our existing presence in Chicago, New York City, Irvine, and Palo Alto will further expand our U.S. footprint to the Southeast, enabling us to put more people on the ground to serve our clients in this key region," said Mr. Stern. "There is a significant amount of Florida-based companies involved in healthcare services and medical products, including physician practices, long-term care, contract manufacturing, and other healthcare-related businesses."

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, "Our Florida office will enhance our efforts to deliver excellent service to companies in this important region. In addition to healthcare, we will also be assisting companies in a variety of industries including industrials, business services, consumer, and technology."

In addition to its U.S. presence, Dresner Partners, through its IMAP partnership, maintains a well-established network of international offices in over 35 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 2015, IMAP advisers completed 221 transactions worth over $9.6 billion.

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, an exclusive global organization of leading merger and acquisition advisory firms. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at or . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at .

David Gutierrez



Dresner Partners

(312)780-7204





Mitchell Stern

Managing Director

(954)951-0272 in Florida

(212)203-8449 in New York





Steven M. Dresner

President

(312)780-7206





