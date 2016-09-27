       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Globex Royalty Stream will Restart with Production Nyrstar to Reopen Mid-Tennessee Mines

(firmenpresse) - ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.TSX:GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1M)(STUTTGART: G1M)(BERLIN: G1M)(MUNICH: G1M)(XETRA: G1M)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to report that Nyrstar NV announced today that "it has commenced actions for the restart of its Middle Tennessee mining operations which were put on care and maintenance in early December 2015."

Nyrstar stated that they expect "ore production to commence during Q1 2017 and mill processing operations to commence in Q2 2017."

In the final six (6) months of production in 2015, the mine generated royalty revenue of $605,000 for Globex.

Globex welcomes the planned return of the significant royalty income flow from this asset.

See Nyrstar press release on Globex website at under our .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at

46,502,706 shares issued and outstanding

Contacts:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
819.797.5242


819.797.1470 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.globexmining.com/



Firma: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
Stadt: ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC


