G4G Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- G4G Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GGC) - (the "Company") announces that a total of 2,370,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, expiring on September 27, 2021.

The grant is subject to regulatory approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

G4G Capital Corp.

David Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer

(604) 630-6889

G4G Capital Corp.

