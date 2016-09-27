Working Mother Names BCG One of Its 100 Best Companies for the Ninth Time

Magazine Applauds the Firm's Package of Family-Friendly Benefits and Investment in Mentoring and Apprenticeship Programs

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Working Mother magazine has named one of its "100 Best Companies" for US working moms for the ninth time.

In its , the magazine praises BCG for its numerous family-friendly programs and policies, including flexible work arrangements, reduced travel, and generous maternity leave.

"New policies allow women to take 16 fully paid weeks off for a birth or eight for adoption, with $13,460 in adoption aid; and leaves can be extended by two months without pay, for any reason," the magazine notes.

Yet a generous maternity leave is "only one layer in a package of benefits that supports working mothers [at BCG]," the magazine adds. "It works in tandem with other perks like emergency childcare and structured part-time options."

The firm's FlexTime initiative, for example, allows consultants -- both men and women -- who want more-sustainable work schedules to reduce the hours they spend on client projects by up to 50%, with a smaller reduction in compensation. Its "Segment of One" program provides rising women with mentoring, coaching, and support.

As part of the coverage, Working Mother also highlights Michelle Russell, a Chicago-based BCG senior partner and leader of the firm's Women(at)BCG network in North America, as a . As an example of her leadership, the magazine cites her spearheading BCG's five-year-old Apprenticeship in Action (AiA) program, which teaches men and women how to coach and mentor one another more effectively: "Michelle's efforts have been central to leading AiA from a two-office pilot in 2011 to a North American roll out in 2012 and, underway now, a worldwide roll out."

"BCG has always been at the forefront of establishing an inclusive, strengths-based culture," says Russell. "We value the diversity of experiences and backgrounds our employees bring and feel it makes for better client outcomes. Attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent remains the cornerstone of our business and differentiates us as a firm."

Inclusion in Working Mother's "100 Best Companies" list is the latest in a series of honors that the firm has received recently. Earlier this year, BCG ranked third on Fortune's "" list and was included on Fortune's "" list. Earlier this month, BCG earned the top spot in Consulting magazine's " for the third consecutive year.

To view Working Mother's brief profile of BCG, please visit .

To learn more about BCG's women initiatives, please visit or contact Alexandra Corriveau at +1 212 446-3261 or .

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with 85 offices in 48 countries. For more information, please visit .





