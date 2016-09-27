CarCharging to Discuss Electric Vehicle Market and Investment Opportunity at Fifth Annual OktoberINVESTfest Conference in New York City on September 28, 2016

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- (OTCQB: CCGI) ("CarCharging") a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, announced today that on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, it will present at the fifth annual OktoberINVESTfest, presented by Invest in Bavaria in partnership with Joseph Gunnar & Co, to be held in New York City. CarCharging will present at 10:40am at the New York Academy of Sciences at 7 World Trade Center.

OktoberINVESTFest brings together US and German investors, innovators, industry leaders, and 43 select innovative US and German small and microcap companies as well as private growth and early stage investment opportunities. The resulting business and investment ties will deepen transatlantic relations and encourage economic and scientific exchange.

CarCharging's Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Michael D. Farkas, will discuss the EV market, CarCharging's value proposition and the various business models available for its products and services, which include Blink EV charging equipment, service plans, and access to , the software that manages, monitors, and tracks the Blink EV stations and all of its charging data.

"OktoberINVESTFest is an example of how Invest in Bavaria is continuously working to provide US companies with direct access to expansion opportunities in the State of Bavaria," said Jan Danisman, Executive Director at Bavarian US Offices for Economic Development. "At the same time, we are introducing innovative Bavarian companies to US investors and partners, thus working to solidify relationships between the two markets."

Keynote speaker, Kevin Harris, Senior Economist and North American Director of Roubini Global Economics, will lend insight into investing in Europe. Other spotlight talks include Dr. David Sans, Head of Equity Research at Joseph Gunnar & Co., and discussions about Smart Factories and the industrial internet from experts at IBM, Draper Labs, and Bavarian global player, Siemens.

Those interested in attending the conference should register at . Please note that space is limited.

Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CCGI) is a leader in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging services, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Miami Beach, FL with offices in Los Gatos, CA and Phoenix, AZ; CarCharging's business is designed to accelerate the adoption of public EV charging.

CarCharging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the , a cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all of the associated data. The Company also provides residential EV charging solutions for single-family homes.

CarCharging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, and municipalities.

For more information about CarCharging, please visit and

The conference is hosted by , the investment and location marketing organization of the German State of Bavaria's Ministry for Economic Affairs, Media, Energy and Technology. Bavaria, with capital city Munich, Europe's top tech hub, Germany's #1 in biotech and #1 in medtech is home to global players such as BMW, Siemens, Wacker Chemie, Allianz and Adidas along with 1200 US companies. Invest in Bavaria supports companies from around the world to find ideal locations to set up businesses and/or identify investment opportunities in Bavaria. The organization has played a vital role in connecting US investors and business leaders with Bavaria's strategic and competitive advantages, in addition to providing them with cost-free, confidential professional services to assist in their investment and site selection process. For additional information, please visit

Joseph Gunnar & Co is a full service broker dealer dedicated to assisting investors achieve their financial goals by providing a full array of investment products and vehicles to private and corporate clients. It was founded in 1997 by its current CEO and Chairman. The Global Equity Capital Markets team is dedicated to IPOs, secondary public offerings, PIPEs, private placements, SPACs and advisory services. It ranked #1 in number of US equity underwriting transactions facilitated for deals up to $50 million in size since the start of 2013 and in number of US IPO transactions facilitated for deals up to $60 million in size since the start of 2013. Joseph Gunnar also has Debt Capital Market capabilities to facilitate non-dilutive financings for private and public companies and an affiliate, Buttonwood Group Advisors, which manages a family of private investment funds that provide retail and institutional investors access to investments in rapid-growth, pre-IPO companies. For additional information, please visit

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

