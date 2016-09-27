Aurcana Corporation Files Shafter Project Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report on SEDAR

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Aurcana Corporation (TSX: AUN)("Aurcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a report in support of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100%-owned Shafter Project located in Texas, United States. The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 31, 2016.

The Technical Report containing the foregoing PEA is available on SEDAR (). The report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Technical Report on the Shafter Project, Presidio County, Texas", dated September 13, 2016 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared for Aurcana by Paul Tietz, CPG, Neil Prenn, P.E., Edwin Peralta, P.E., of Mine Development Associates, Inc., George Burgermeister, P.E., of Samuel Engineering, Inc. and Stephen Glass of Gault Group, LLC. Mssrs. Tietz, Prenn, Peralta, Burgermeister and Glass are Qualified Persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The report is available under the company's profile at and will also be available on the Company's website at .

Kevin Drover, President & CEO of Aurcana noted, "We are pleased to file the PEA which provides our shareholders and the investment community with a thorough review of the Shafter Project and its significant leverage to silver price."

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corporation owns the Shafter Silver Project in Texas, US. The Shafter Silver Project was put on care and maintenance in December 2013, in part due to depressed silver prices.

Kevin Drover, President & CEO

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the anticipated future results of mining activities on the Shafter property, including economic results thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the result of drilling and exploration activities, that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed time frames, risks related to future metals prices, that equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen break downs, that no labour shortages or delays are incurred, that plant and equipment function as specified, that no unusual geological or technical problems occur, and that laboratory and other related services are available and perform as contracted.

