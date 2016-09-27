Total Energy Services Inc. Plans to Repurchase Shares

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total") (TSX: TOT) announced today that it has filed a Notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on September 29, 2017. Total has been informed that the TSX has accepted its notice to make the normal course issuer bid. All purchases of common shares (the "Shares") will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative markets and all Shares purchased will be cancelled by Total.

As of today, there are 30,940,000 Shares issued and outstanding. In connection with the normal course issuer bid, which will commence on September 30, 2016, Total may purchase up to 500,000 Shares, being 1.6% of the total number of outstanding Shares, during the period from September 30, 2016 to September 29, 2017, subject to a maximum daily purchase limit of 6,309 Shares based on an average daily trading volume for the last six calendar months of 25,238 Shares.

From time to time, purchases of Shares may be undertaken at prices that represent an attractive investment opportunity for Total. Total expects that the purchase of Shares will benefit the remaining shareholders of Total by increasing their proportionate equity investment in Total.

On September 28, 2015, Total announced its intention to undertake a normal course issuer bid, which remained in effect during the 12-month period ending September 30, 2016. Under that normal course issuer bid, as of September 23, 2016, Total purchased a total of 57,100 Shares, at an average price of $12.82 per Share.

Total Energy Services Inc. is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and process equipment. The common shares of Total are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Contacts:



Total Energy Services Inc.

Yuliya Gorbach

V.P. Finance and CFO

(403) 216-3920





More information:

http://www.totalenergy.ca



Total Energy Services Inc.

Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA





