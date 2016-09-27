Armstrong and Worthington Announce New WAVE President

(firmenpresse) - COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) and Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR), joint venture partners in Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE), today announced Rose Mary Clyburn as WAVE's president & CEO. Clyburn succeeds Charlie Chiappone who was recently named senior vice president at Armstrong World Industries (AWI).

"Rose Mary is a proven leader having successfully led H.B. Fuller Construction Products through the recession to significant growth," said Worthington Industries Chairman & CEO John P. McConnell. "She brings over 30 years of diverse experience and we believe she will continue WAVE's growth trajectory."

AWI President & CEO Vic Grizzle said, "We are equally pleased to have Rose Mary join WAVE. She is an excellent addition to what is a very dynamic, diverse and innovative team committed to driving top-line growth."

Clyburn, 62, has a demonstrated track record of building businesses in specialty chemicals and construction, with three well-known companies, H. B. Fuller Company, CEMEX, Inc and PPG Industries. She has served as president of H.B. Fuller Construction Products, Inc., for the past six years and spent 11 years at CEMEX, a global construction materials company, where she was vice president of national accounts. Clyburn started her career at PPG's Chemicals Group holding various roles in business development, quality and marketing as well as several business director roles over her 21 years with the company. She earned her MBA in finance and international business strategy from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.

WAVE is the worldwide leader in the production of suspended ceiling system solutions sold under the Armstrong brand name. A joint venture between AWI and Worthington, WAVE combines the culture and strengths of both parents. WAVE employs over 600 people and operates nine manufacturing locations in five countries.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. With over 3,700 employees and fiscal 2015 revenues from ceiling operations in excess of $1.2 billion, AWI operates from a global manufacturing network of 24 facilities, including nine plants dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2016 fiscal year sales of $2.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, CNG and LNG storage, Cryogenic transportation and storage and alternative fuel tanks, oil and gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 10,000 people and operates 80 facilities in 11 countries.

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cathy M. Lyttle



VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(614) 438-3077





Sonya L. Higginbotham

Director, Corporate Communications

(614) 438-7391





200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonIndustries.com





More information:

http://www.worthingtonindustries.com/company/news-and-events



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/27/2016 - 20:49

Language: English

News-ID 497411

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Worthington Industries, Inc.

Stadt: COLUMBUS, OH





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease