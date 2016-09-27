(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Canada Revenue Agency
The Government of Canada recognizes that charitable organizations are valuable contributors to public debate and public policy, which is why the Government has made a commitment to clarify the rules that govern their participation in political activities. It is important that charities be allowed to bring their vast experience-whether in relieving poverty, fighting drug addiction, protecting the environment, or advancing education-to the formulation of public policy and the continuing well-being of Canada and Canadians.
Working directly with the charitable sector to clarify the rules that guide their daily activities, and providing more information to the public about how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) regulates charities, reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to openness, transparency and service excellence.
Having announced in January the winding down of the political activities audit program, today marks the first step in a process to engage the charitable sector to clarify the rules governing political activities. Today the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced the start of public consultations on the rules regarding the involvement of registered charities in political activities.
During the announcement, Minister Lebouthillier committed to consulting with registered charities on this subject. Online consultations, open to all charities and the public, will begin today and will continue into the fall. In-person consultations with representatives from the charitable sector, moderated by an independent external facilitator, will then take place in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver later this year.
Minister Lebouthillier has established a consultation panel consisting of five individuals with expertise in the regulatory issues facing charities. These panel members are:
Marlene Deboisbriand - Chair of the Panel
Peter Robinson
Kevin McCort
Susan Manwaring
Shari Austin
This panel will use feedback from the online and in-person consultations to make recommendations to the Minister that they will include in a report in early 2017.
Quotes
"The government recognizes the critical role charities play in Canadian society. I am committed to working in collaboration with charities to maintain a fair system that respects and encourages their essential contribution."
- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue
"Canadians want a Government that delivers on its commitments and is honest, open, and sincere in its efforts to serve the public interest. That's exactly what this consultation process is all about."
- Mr. Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Quick facts
Annex
Consultation Panel on Political Activities of Charities - Biographies of Members
Peter Robinson, CEO, David Suzuki Foundation
Marlene Deboisbriand, Vice-President of Member Services at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada
Kevin McCort, President and CEO of the Vancouver Foundation
Shari Austin, Principal Consultant at Shari Austin & Company
Susan Manwaring, Partner at Miller Thomson & National Lead of Miller Thomson's Social Impact Group
