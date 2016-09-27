       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Retailers


KILL - Fluent

ID: 497418
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Editors and other readers are advised to disregard the news release with the headline, "College Consumers Shift Expectations of Quick-Service Restaurants: "Super-Size the Experience"," issued August 23, 2016 by Fluent.



Keywords (optional):

fluent,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/27/2016 - 21:52
Language: English
News-ID 497418
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fluent
Stadt: BOSTON, MA


Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Retailers




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.667
Registriert Heute: 3
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 162


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z