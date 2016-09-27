       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Target Capital Announces Cancellation of Conditional Sale of Real Estate Asset

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Target Capital Inc. ("Target") (TSX VENTURE: TCI)(CSE: TCI) announces that its subsidiary, Industrial Avenue Development Corporation, has received a cancellation notice of the previously announced conditional sale agreement of the real estate project known as "The Landing at Langley". The deposit provided relating to the conditional sale agreement shall be returned to the purchaser in full.

Target intends to re-list the property with a new realtor in the near future.

Target currently attributes a value of $3,671,161 to the Langley Project and anticipates that the value of the Langley Project will be written down in Target's forthcoming financial statements subject to the new listing price suggested by their new realtor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Target Capital Inc.
Rick Skauge
CEO
403.261.7501



More information:
http://targetcapitalinc.com/



