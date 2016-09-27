CORRECTION - Reflektion Announces the First Email Solution to Deliver Individualized Content to Email Recipients

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- In the news release, "Reflektion Announces the First Email Solution to Deliver Individualized Content to Email Recipients" issued earlier today by Reflektion, we are advised by the company that in the paragraph above the boilerplate it should read "Booth #6034" rather than "Booth #6032" as originally issued. Additionally, below the bullets the links in both "portfolio of solutions" and "on-site merchandising" have changed. Complete corrected text follows.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Sep 27, 2016 -- , the leader in next generation eCommerce personalization and Shop.org's Digital Commerce Startup of the Year, today announced general availability of the first platform to deliver individualized content in retailer email campaigns. Reflektion's new individualized extends the merchandising experience offsite to the shopper's inbox, by embedding individually relevant content tailored to each email recipient. As a result, Reflektion's clients report dramatic improvements in email click-through and conversion rates, as well as revenue per email (RPE) increases of 12 to 18 percent.

The biggest challenge with merchandising using legacy email marketing approaches is that products are predetermined, typically displaying most popular or a specific set of products, to be sent to a retailer's entire email list, or at best to a large segment of shoppers. This traditional methodology broadly classifies segments based on "top down" demographics and general information. Despite already collecting a great deal of data based on customers' eCommerce shopping behavior, only 37 percent of marketers personalize email content beyond the recipient's name(1).

Reflektion counteracts the downward spiral retailers have experienced with email campaign results by delivering unique messages with personalized content and products based on the preferences of the individual recipient. Key benefits of the new individualized email content solution include:

Reflektion leverages individuals' preferences and tastes to predict the most relevant products. Each email recipient sees a different assortment of products at open-time, based on his or her recent shopping behavior and history, as well as the retailer's current inventory.

Because Reflektion dynamically embeds relevant email content to individual recipients, marketing teams no longer need to create a complicated matrix of multiple segment-based emails in order to deploy just a single email campaign.

Traditional email performance has declined over time, directly impacting its effectiveness as a revenue driver for retailers. Reflektion's Email content solution has been proven by early customers to improve core email metrics such as click-through rates, conversions and revenue per email (RPE).

Reflektion's Email technology is a natural extension of its current , which all leverage the historical preferences and current intent for individual shoppers. This individualized approach to personalization ensures that shoppers are seeing more of what they are looking for, converting at a much higher rate than standard personalization approaches. Additional solutions for retailers include that responds in real time, and that prioritizes the items most relevant to the individual shopper.

In addition to complementing Reflektion's existing portfolio, the new Email solution works with all major Email Service Providers (ESPs) such as Oracle Responsys, Salesforce ExactTarget, Selligent's StrongView, and Vero, to add individualized content to email without requiring a separate integration. Reflektion has also partnered with Bronto, the premier email marketing provider used by more than 1,400 brands worldwide.

Reflektion's email content solution requires only 4-6 weeks for ESP integration and afterwards individualized campaigns can be launched in minutes. Marketers can immediately see the campaign results through an in-depth portal offering real-time insights into campaign performance, more granular merchandising controls, and other key data to improve future campaigns.

"While retailers' websites have become increasingly sophisticated, email -- the one marketing channel customers view regularly -- has remained in the old 'batch and blast' phase. We see a significant opportunity to reverse this trend by extending our Individualized eCommerce platform to shoppers' inboxes," said Sean Moran, CEO of Reflektion. "Merchandising the most individually relevant products through email increases conversion rates and accelerates reactivation -- critical objectives for retailers battling for market share."

To learn more, visit , or stop by Reflektion's at this week's Shop.org Retail's Digital Summit 2016 in Dallas.

Reflektion drives millions of incremental conversion events for leading retailers of all sizes, including , , and . Reflektion's Real Time Individualized Commerce Solutions enable retailers to capture and respond to each individual shopper's preferences and intent, which increases customer conversions and retailer revenue by over 20%. The company is backed by leading investors including , , and . Reflektion is the 2015 winner of Shop.org's Digital Commerce Startup of the Year.

