Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Purepoint") (TSX VENTURE: PTU) today approved the issuance of a total of 6,230,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its seven projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin. Purepoint proudly maintains project ventures in the Basin with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and AREVA Resources Canada Inc. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade. Purepoint is actively advancing a large portfolio of multiple drill targets in the world's richest uranium region.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad
President and CEO
(416) 603-8368



http://www.purepoint.ca/



Date: 09/27/2016 - 22:20
