Children Welcome Dignitaries to Yukon

(firmenpresse) - WHITEHORSE, YUKON -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive at Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport today and be greeted by His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada; Her Excellency Sharon Johnston; the Honourable Doug Phillips, Commissioner of Yukon; Yukon Premier Darrell Pasloski; and other honoured guests. Local children associated with three charities that support and celebrate children and youth will present flowers to the visitors.

On behalf of Special Olympics Yukon, Macey Hangartner will hand a bouquet to the Duchess of Cambridge. The organization works to enrich the lives of Yukoners with an intellectual disability through sport.

"Special Olympics Yukon is honoured to have Macey Hangartner participate in the royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Special Olympics Yukon president Thomas Gibbs said. "It's not every day Yukoners have the opportunity to welcome royalty to the territory and we are thrilled to have Macey represent our organization upon their arrival."

Her Excellency Sharon Johnston will be presented with flowers by Reem Aarafat representing Yukon Cares, a local group of volunteers working to bring refugee families to the territory.

"Reem and her family arrived in Yukon as refugees from Syria earlier this year," Yukon Cares president Raquel de Queiroz said. "For the family, presenting a welcome bouquet to the Governor General's wife is an honour because Canada has offered them a safe and rewarding future. Yukon is benefitting from the many gifts our Syrian family has to contribute to the rich mosaic of our society."

The royal visitors leave Yukon on Wednesday, September 28. At the Whitehorse airport, the Duchess of Cambridge will receive a farewell bouquet from Yukoner Ruby Eleniak, whose wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation last year.

"We are always pleased when former wish children have an opportunity to spread our message of hope, strength and joy in the community," Make-A-Wish British Columbia and Yukon CEO Ross Hetherington said. "We knew that Ruby would be thrilled to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and that she would be a wonderful ambassador for children across Yukon as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation."

