Airwheel Mini Self Balancing Scooter S8, A Popular Gift

Airwheel has just been established in 2004 and its electric unicycle have opened up the market at a miraculous speed and become prevalent worldwide- gaining 60% of domestic and overseas market share.

Intelligent life is necessary and intelligent electric scooter will assist people to have an intelligent life to some extent, which seems like they were enjoying the convenient life. Regarded as a leading Hi-tech brand name, Airwheel has built a premium reputation in this industry and among its customers. This year, Airwheel has promoted its latest S8 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter, which is regarded as a pleasant gift for people.



Intelligent sensor systems with multipoint that spread over the saddle and pedals can respond to pressure accurately and immediately and transmit the order to intelligent control center to start self-balancing device. Moreover, S8 sitting posture self-balancing scooter can be controlled either by standing posture or sitting posture, as it rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving.



APP design is eminent. The App can position scooter all day and kinds of data is in control. Intelligent control system of Airwheel S8 2 wheel electric scooter not only makes judgment of kinds of emergencies, but also it can monitor the security systems in real time and give alarm reminding in time. Airwheel APP has a big upgrade. IM social system is designed for you and your scooter friends to communicating, sharing photos on the way, etc.



The remote control is also fantastic. The buttons on the remote control are showy with a sensor light and small which brings control comfort. Four buttons in the remote control cover various functions which are distinguished into different colors and shapes according to the use frequency. There is also a button backup. Hence, they can play it care-freely. The price of this is reasonable compared with its counterparts in the market, which is accepted by most consumers. Airwheel S8 intelligent electric scooter indeed is a popular gift suitable for various age groups.





