A Long Journey Cannot Leave Airwheel Z5 Electric Drift Hoverboard

Nowadays, people's awareness of environmental protection is improving and more and more people choose electric scooter s as a means of transport. In many persons opinions, the short trip is not as fun as the long trip.

(firmenpresse) - With great pressure from work and family, many people choose to travel to release the stress. Meanwhile, people's awareness of environmental protection is improving and more and more people choose electric scooter s as a means of transport. In many persons opinions, the short trip is not as fun as the long trip. How to realize the long journey with electric scooter has been a question. At present, you can count on the Airwheel Z5 intelligent electric scooter to enjoy your long journey. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/photos/a.666949536688309.1073741828.665958306787432/1060987370617855/?type=3

Airwheel R&D team has realized the problem and tackled it by anterior standing design. Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter accords with principles of ergonomics, and changes the side standing which easily cause fatigue, with the anterior standing design thanks to the foldable pedals. Fold and unfold, simple and effective, make riding conform to riders habits and be more comfortable. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777063997174460416

Another problem occurs most is the running out of power half way. Airwheel Z5 2 wheel electric scooter also considers this. Riders will never be worried about running out of electricity. External modular battery design enables riders to change the battery, to upgrade range and to maintain the battery easily. Plus, the built-in USB port transforms the battery into a portable power source, compatible with many smart devices.

Airwheel Z5 is made of magnesium alloy material, solid and gorgeous. The customized 8 inch tyre, better traffic ability characteristic and stability, is made of magnesium alloy is designed to be bumpy-patterned for better grip. Z5 personal electric scooter is equipped with automatic light, based on lighting system to facilitate the understanding of road conditions, and the distance is up to 5 meters.



Three great serious problems for long journey will be tackled by one solutionAirwheel Z5 which combine various advantages with one, following the development trend: portable and intelligent electric scooter.

Date: 09/28/2016 - 04:58
