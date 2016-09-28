Say Hello to the World with Airwheel Smart E Bikes

Airwheel introduced its all brand new product seriesE series of smart e bikes. Now it is time for people to say hello to the world with Airwheel e bikes.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheels intelligent e bikes are a convenient transportation tool that facilitates peoples daily travel, particularly welcomed by students and office workers for the convenience and premium performances, its small size, lightweight, and speed of up to 20km/h. People can easily take the scooter in the bag without the anxieties of parking cars or locking scooters. Say hello to the new era of e bikes.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The Airwheel E series e bikes are the benchmark in the history of intelligent scooters because of the innovative design. Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience. Airwheel E6 is featured by slim X shaped body, quick fold system with the folding size 950mm×456mm×160mm and 14.15kg item weight. The folding size is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/775951570928144384



Riders can only stand on electric scooters before to ride them. So long time riding would definitely result in tiredness. But the ergonomic seats with the hydraulic suspension system of Airwheel Smart E Bike make the sitting posture riding possible which in turns makes long-time riding possible. Left-right design saddle with aluminium alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. Right on the seats of Airwheel folding e bike, people will see a more beautiful world. Say hello to the world in a more elegant and user-friendly riding experience with E series in the world.



Only the seats wont make Airwheel folding smart bike the revolutionary products in the industry. Airwheel also developed electronic brake system for Airwheel folding smart bike. Girls will feel that braking is as easy as moving ones fingers. Riding electric bikes can also be elegant. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/videos/1077154825667776/?video_source=pages_finch_thumbnail_video





Say hello to a more intelligent vehicle. Airwheel also developed a smart phone APP for Airwheel intelligent e bike. Many functions are integrated in this APP. With the all brand new E series, Airwheel is saying hello to the new riding experiences and the new era of electric bikes.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 05:21

Language: English

News-ID 497440

Character count: 2823

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease