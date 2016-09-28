Say Hello to the World with Airwheel Smart E Bikes

Airwheel introduced its all brand new product seriesE series of smart e bikes. Now it is time for people to say hello to the world with Airwheel e bikes.
(firmenpresse) - Airwheels intelligent e bikes are a convenient transportation tool that facilitates peoples daily travel, particularly welcomed by students and office workers for the convenience and premium performances, its small size, lightweight, and speed of up to 20km/h. People can easily take the scooter in the bag without the anxieties of parking cars or locking scooters. Say hello to the new era of e bikes.
The Airwheel E series e bikes are the benchmark in the history of intelligent scooters because of the innovative design. Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience. Airwheel E6 is featured by slim X shaped body, quick fold system with the folding size 950mm×456mm×160mm and 14.15kg item weight. The folding size is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/775951570928144384
Riders can only stand on electric scooters before to ride them. So long time riding would definitely result in tiredness. But the ergonomic seats with the hydraulic suspension system of Airwheel Smart E Bike make the sitting posture riding possible which in turns makes long-time riding possible. Left-right design saddle with aluminium alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. Right on the seats of Airwheel folding e bike, people will see a more beautiful world. Say hello to the world in a more elegant and user-friendly riding experience with E series in the world.
Only the seats wont make Airwheel folding smart bike the revolutionary products in the industry. Airwheel also developed electronic brake system for Airwheel folding smart bike. Girls will feel that braking is as easy as moving ones fingers. Riding electric bikes can also be elegant. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/videos/1077154825667776/?video_source=pages_finch_thumbnail_video
Say hello to a more intelligent vehicle. Airwheel also developed a smart phone APP for Airwheel intelligent e bike. Many functions are integrated in this APP. With the all brand new E series, Airwheel is saying hello to the new riding experiences and the new era of electric bikes.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net
Date: 09/28/2016 - 05:21
Language: English
News-ID 497440
Character count: 2823
