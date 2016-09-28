It is a pity for many people to miss the previous Airwheel electric scooters. But this time, people should not miss the all brand new Airwheel E series of smart e bikes with E6 and E3, released in summer 2016.
(firmenpresse) - For the grand public, Airwheel has become a popular enterprise for its intelligent scooters and services. Many people missed the previous Airwheel electric scooters are waiting for new products. Recently Airwheel introduced its new models of electric bikes. So this time, people should not missed the new modelsAirwheel E6 and E3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/775951570928144384
Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en
Airwheel E series is the all brand new series of Airwheel. Here the new does not only mean a new name, but also a totally new type of electric scootersintelligent e bikes. Now, the intelligent scooters entered the era of sitting-posture riding. With the design of an ergonomic seat on the vehicle, Airwheel intelligent e bikes make the sitting-posture riding possible. Plus, left-right design saddle with aluminium alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/videos/1077154825667776/?video_source=pages_finch_thumbnail_video
Accompanying the new way of riding, Airwheel Smart E Bike developed the electronic brake systemEBS. This is firstly used in the private car. In private car, EBS serves a great help for the driver. In the sector of electric scooter, EBS is also applied to the electric self-balancing scooter. In Airwheel electric self-balancing scooters, EBS was first adopted in Airwheel A3. The introduction of EBS boosts the ease to steer and safety factor a great deal. Therefore, in a sense, won over a lot of tyro customers. So riders will enjoy the same stable and comfortable riding as that of the professional motorbikes.
Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience. E6s folding size has been condensed to 950mm×456mm×160mm. Moreover, the folding size of E3 is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. It is never too late to join the Airwheel family and experience the amazing riding experiences. For more details of Airwheel foldable e bike, please visit http://www.airwheel.net
Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net
More information:
http://www.airwheel.net
Date: 09/28/2016 - 05:47
Language: English
News-ID 497441
Character count: 2726
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 110
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.677
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|182
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.