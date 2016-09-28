It is Probably Very Sorry to Miss Previous Airwheel Electric Scooters, So This Time Please Dont Miss Airwheel E6 and E3 Smart E Bikes

It is a pity for many people to miss the previous Airwheel electric scooters. But this time, people should not miss the all brand new Airwheel E series of smart e bikes with E6 and E3, released in summer 2016.

(firmenpresse) - For the grand public, Airwheel has become a popular enterprise for its intelligent scooters and services. Many people missed the previous Airwheel electric scooters are waiting for new products. Recently Airwheel introduced its new models of electric bikes. So this time, people should not missed the new modelsAirwheel E6 and E3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/775951570928144384



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel E series is the all brand new series of Airwheel. Here the new does not only mean a new name, but also a totally new type of electric scootersintelligent e bikes. Now, the intelligent scooters entered the era of sitting-posture riding. With the design of an ergonomic seat on the vehicle, Airwheel intelligent e bikes make the sitting-posture riding possible. Plus, left-right design saddle with aluminium alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/videos/1077154825667776/?video_source=pages_finch_thumbnail_video



Accompanying the new way of riding, Airwheel Smart E Bike developed the electronic brake systemEBS. This is firstly used in the private car. In private car, EBS serves a great help for the driver. In the sector of electric scooter, EBS is also applied to the electric self-balancing scooter. In Airwheel electric self-balancing scooters, EBS was first adopted in Airwheel A3. The introduction of EBS boosts the ease to steer and safety factor a great deal. Therefore, in a sense, won over a lot of tyro customers. So riders will enjoy the same stable and comfortable riding as that of the professional motorbikes.



Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience. E6s folding size has been condensed to 950mm×456mm×160mm. Moreover, the folding size of E3 is 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. It is never too late to join the Airwheel family and experience the amazing riding experiences. For more details of Airwheel foldable e bike, please visit http://www.airwheel.net





