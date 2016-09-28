Lists of differences between Airwheel smart e bikes and other models

Airwheel, as a famous brand of scooter, has been pushing out new intelligent scooters for hosts of scooter-lovers.

(firmenpresse) - As a famous brand of scooter, Airwheel has been pushing out new intelligent scooters for hosts of scooter-lovers. Recently, it released another new type of productsmart e bikes. How do Airwheel e bikes differ from other models?



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Difference in design



Airwheel E6, featured by slim X shaped body, quick fold system enables you to weave through freely in the crowed. The innovative double O design of Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike is conducive to folding. Both E6 and E3 select the rubber saddle, in left-right design with balanced force and good ventilation, so that riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/775951570928144384



Difference in functional purpose



Mastering the two model will not take time. Plus their excellent agility, they mainly serve the end of entertainment, rather the functional purpose. Small though Smart E Bike is, its aluminium alloy frame can bear 100KG load. E bike makes riding labour-saving and efficient. Any one only needs to master it by standing on it. He will learn to steer in on time. The innovative control system comes into fruition after numerous experiments. It offers optimized initiating mode of vector controller and provides better brake power solution. This meets the demand in works as a transport. That is why e bikes are ubiquitous in the street. https://www.facebook.com/airwheeltechnology/videos/1077154825667776/?video_source=pages_finch_thumbnail_video



Difference in range



One type of scooter depends heavily on the range. The long range means it will be much of assistance to a long strip. Airwheel intelligent e bike is equipped with a quality lithium-ion battery core. And it has a top speed of 20 km/h. The speed and range meets the demand of office commuting. External modular battery design enables riders to change the battery, to upgrade range and to maintain the battery easily. Plus, the built-in USB port transforms the battery into a portable power source, compatible with many smart devices.





These differences between the two types of Airwheel foldable e bikes will inspire the next models in the near future.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 06:15

Language: English

News-ID 497443

Character count: 2689

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease