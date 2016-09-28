Government of Yukon Announces Yukon Leadership Scholarship

(firmenpresse) - WHITEHORSE, YUKON -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Young Yukon leaders will now have the opportunity to access a new scholarship that will help fund their participation in conferences and training opportunities that focus on northern policy and international affairs.

"The Government of Yukon is pleased to announce a new Yukon Leadership Scholarship in commemoration of Their Royal Highnesses' historic visit to Yukon and their ongoing work with youth," Premier Darrell Pasloski said. "This scholarship will allow promising young Yukon leaders to take part in exciting learning opportunities and bring new knowledge back to the territory."

The scholarship was announced at a special event with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday night. It will be awarded annually to one youth leader seeking to attend leadership conferences, training opportunities or events pertaining to circumpolar affairs.

Through their participation in international events or training opportunities, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to strengthen their knowledge of northern issues and network with other young leaders from the North.

Students working on undergraduate, graduate and doctorate degrees, as well as young professionals from the public, non-profit and business sectors will be eligible for the award.

Further details about eligibility requirements and funding will be announced at a future date.

