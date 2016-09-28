Airwheel Electric Scooter Keeps Meeting Peoples Demand

The past years have witnessed the advent of Airwheel new intelligent self-balancing scooters with the increasing demands of market.

Airwheel electric scooters are designed for people from all age stages. Meanwhile, the maximum range of Airwheel electric scooter has reached long range, which is able to meet the demands of consumers in daily life. The past years have witnessed the advent of Airwheel new intelligent self-balancing scooters with the increasing demands of market. Under this circumstance, fresh blood is continuously added to Airwheel, for instance, the C5 smart helmet and S8 2-wheeled electric scooter.



Airwheel C5 is a versatile helmet, item weight only 425g. Shell made of Polycarbonate adopts dual PC blastic tech greatly improving its anti-impact ability. 2k camera, combined with 150°FOV records every splendid moment in riding. Riders can capture the splendid moment or record the whole process either via the shortcut buttons in both sides or via the mobile App. Specially designed denoiser microphone of C5 intelligent helmet for road safety is able to filter external environment noise to guarantee a clear call during ride. Bluetooth speaker in open design enables you to enjoy music and meanwhile to hear the external sound, ensuring that you are ready to deal with emergencies anytime.



As long as they were put on the market, costumers cannot help concealing their love for S-series. For one thing, two-wheeled structure was a significant breakthrough among the scooter producer field. For another, the S-series appears to be high-class with its unique shape. In spite of its stylish design, S-series is sturdy and durable. It is recognized as unsurpassable series in the design of scooter. The Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter, an improved version of the S-series, will never let the consumers down. 10 inch tubeless tires with excellent performances ensure that you ride on any roads steadily. Upgraded APP is building a community for riders to share the joy of riding.





As the new arrival of S-series, S8 2 wheel electric scooter successfully satisfies the anticipations of all scooter-lovers. The new member S8 electric walkcar strengthens the family of S-series and showcases the diversity in scooter design. Likewise, C5 helmet heads up display and S8 alongside other models will believably consolidate the climax of design.



