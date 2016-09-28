The Milestone in the History of Airwheel: E Series of bagpack Smart mini electric bike

It is no doubt that every new product release will be the ceremony of fans. In summer 2016, Airwheel once more brought its fans the innovative products in the history of Airwheel againthe Airwheel E series of smart e bikes.

(firmenpresse) - How could an enterprise insist on bringing its consumers innovative and surprising products again and again? It is due to the human-oriented enterprise philosophy. As one of the world leading smart transportation device manufacturers, Airwheel is committed to bringing out the joy of technology, and to practicing our cooperate culture: Free Intelligent Life. Because of its enterprise philosophy, Airwheel electric scooter has designed and produced products that changed both itself and peoples life. Yet the successful Airwheel seems not to be satisfied with its present achievements and wants to provide consumers with more amazing products. In summer, 2016, Airwheel introduced another benchmark in its historyAirwheel E series. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Different from the former undivided admiration of extreme portability, this time Airwheel has spent more energy on how to make riders more comfortable. So it brings consumers the innovative designs. Airwheel E6s folding size is 950mm×456mm×160mm and weighs 14.15kg. The folding size of Airwheel E3 backpack ebike has been condensed into 474*399*374mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/777420871422009346



There are two charging ways: either by direct charger by inserting the power source to the charger, or removing the battery to charge. Airwheel E bike selects the rubber saddle, in left-right design with balanced force and good ventilation, so that riders can enjoy a more comfortable riding experience.



Airwheel also presented a smart APP for its all brand new E series. The APP in your phone helps you realize various commands to E bikes. While riding, you can send out commands like turning on the lights, GPS and so on. The data of your riding and the foldable electric bikes will all be gathered and displayed on the screen of your phone. Also with the setting options in the APP, you are able to set the speed, calibration and so on. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ





