* Despite significant advances made by modern medicine, universal access to
healthcare is still arguably the single largest unmet medical need
* Sandoz "HACk" - Healthcare Access Challenge - is a competition seeking young
people with innovative ideas to "reimagine" access to healthcare
* Sandoz HACk is partnering with OpenIDEO - a global community that drives
collaboration, innovation and impact around the world's toughest problems
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
Holzkirchen, September 28, 2016 - Sandoz, the Novartis generic and biosimilar
pharmaceutical division, today announces the launch of Sandoz HACk - Healthcare
Access Challenge - a global competition to generate innovative ideas and
solutions to help tackle some of the world's most pressing healthcare access
problems. The competition is open for entries until November 30, 2016.
"As global healthcare costs continue to rise faster than economic growth, health
access will not improve without a major collaborative effort to address the gap,
driven by fresh thinking", said Richard Francis, Division Head and CEO of
Sandoz. "We believe that the biggest changes often come from amazing, small
ideas and with the launch of Sandoz HACk we want to identify, promote and
nurture creative ideas from around the world to help reimagine access to
healthcare."
Despite the significant advances made in modern medicine, more than two billion
people worldwide cannot access the medicines they need and more than 400 million
lack access to essential health services.[1] The combined efforts of
stakeholders across both public and private sectors, including the
pharmaceutical industry, not-for-profit organizations and governments have made
significant advances in tackling healthcare access challenges worldwide. But
these large scale systemic initiatives need to be supported by community-led
change, driven by innovative small scale solutions that can make a big
difference. This is why Sandoz is launching Sandoz HACk, inviting people to
generate novel solutions to tackle key healthcare access challenges in local
communities.
Mobile technology is radically altering how care is delivered and received
worldwide and the influence of mobile in healthcare is likely to continue
evolving in the future. In its inaugural year, Sandoz HACk encourages today's
generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to enter ideas that harness
mobile health technologies - M-Health - to help solve relevant local healthcare
access challenges.
Sandoz HACk is open for entries from 18-35 year olds around the world. Following
a robust judging process, the six finalist entries will be published on OpenIDEO
- a global community of leading organizations and individuals working together
to design solutions to the world's biggest challenges. Entrants' ideas will be
refined and evolved in partnership with this online community before being
presented to a panel of judges. Three winners will be chosen and awarded seed
funding and mentorship to help bring their ideas to life.
Details of how to enter the competition and the terms and conditions can be
found on the:
* Sandoz website - www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen
* Sandoz Facebook page - www.facebook.com/sandozglobal
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #SandozHACk.
For further details about Sandoz HACk partner, OpenIDEO visit www.openideo.com.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals. As a
division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve
and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing
healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world
access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules,
covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2015 sales of USD 10.1
billion. In 2015, our products reached more than 500 million patients and we
aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in
Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
For further details visit www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen
References
[1] WHO: Health in 2015; Access to Medicine Index 2015
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Duncan Cantor
Novartis Global Media Relations Sandoz Global Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +49 8024 476 2497 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +49 170 650 6067 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com duncan.cantor(at)sandoz.com
Chris Lewis Bernhard Schneider
Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications
+49 8924 476 1906 (direct) +49 8024 476 2594
+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +49 174 339 0862
chris.lewis(at)sandoz.com bernhard.schneider(at)sandoz.com
