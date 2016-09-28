Sandoz invites young entrepreneurs to enter Sandoz HACk, a global competition to help solve healthcare access challenges

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Novartis International AG /

Sandoz invites young entrepreneurs to enter Sandoz HACk, a global competition to

help solve healthcare access challenges

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Despite significant advances made by modern medicine, universal access to

healthcare is still arguably the single largest unmet medical need



* Sandoz "HACk" - Healthcare Access Challenge - is a competition seeking young

people with innovative ideas to "reimagine" access to healthcare



* Sandoz HACk is partnering with OpenIDEO - a global community that drives

collaboration, innovation and impact around the world's toughest problems



The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:







Holzkirchen, September 28, 2016 - Sandoz, the Novartis generic and biosimilar

pharmaceutical division, today announces the launch of Sandoz HACk - Healthcare

Access Challenge - a global competition to generate innovative ideas and

solutions to help tackle some of the world's most pressing healthcare access

problems. The competition is open for entries until November 30, 2016.



"As global healthcare costs continue to rise faster than economic growth, health

access will not improve without a major collaborative effort to address the gap,

driven by fresh thinking", said Richard Francis, Division Head and CEO of

Sandoz. "We believe that the biggest changes often come from amazing, small

ideas and with the launch of Sandoz HACk we want to identify, promote and

nurture creative ideas from around the world to help reimagine access to

healthcare."



Despite the significant advances made in modern medicine, more than two billion

people worldwide cannot access the medicines they need and more than 400 million



lack access to essential health services.[1] The combined efforts of

stakeholders across both public and private sectors, including the

pharmaceutical industry, not-for-profit organizations and governments have made

significant advances in tackling healthcare access challenges worldwide. But

these large scale systemic initiatives need to be supported by community-led

change, driven by innovative small scale solutions that can make a big

difference. This is why Sandoz is launching Sandoz HACk, inviting people to

generate novel solutions to tackle key healthcare access challenges in local

communities.



Mobile technology is radically altering how care is delivered and received

worldwide and the influence of mobile in healthcare is likely to continue

evolving in the future. In its inaugural year, Sandoz HACk encourages today's

generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to enter ideas that harness

mobile health technologies - M-Health - to help solve relevant local healthcare

access challenges.



Sandoz HACk is open for entries from 18-35 year olds around the world. Following

a robust judging process, the six finalist entries will be published on OpenIDEO

- a global community of leading organizations and individuals working together

to design solutions to the world's biggest challenges. Entrants' ideas will be

refined and evolved in partnership with this online community before being

presented to a panel of judges. Three winners will be chosen and awarded seed

funding and mentorship to help bring their ideas to life.



Details of how to enter the competition and the terms and conditions can be

found on the:

* Sandoz website - www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen

* Sandoz Facebook page - www.facebook.com/sandozglobal



Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #SandozHACk.



For further details about Sandoz HACk partner, OpenIDEO visit www.openideo.com.



About Sandoz



Sandoz is a global leader in generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals. As a

division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve

and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing

healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world

access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules,

covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2015 sales of USD 10.1

billion. In 2015, our products reached more than 500 million patients and we

aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in

Germany's Greater Munich area.



Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.



For further details visit www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen



References

[1] WHO: Health in 2015; Access to Medicine Index 2015



# # #



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Duncan Cantor

Novartis Global Media Relations Sandoz Global Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +49 8024 476 2497 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +49 170 650 6067 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com duncan.cantor(at)sandoz.com





Chris Lewis Bernhard Schneider

Sandoz Global Communications Sandoz Global Communications

+49 8924 476 1906 (direct) +49 8024 476 2594

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile) +49 174 339 0862

chris.lewis(at)sandoz.com bernhard.schneider(at)sandoz.com







Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2045054/763782.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.novartis.com



PressRelease by

Novartis International AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 497456

Character count: 6514

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Novartis International AG

Stadt: Basel





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease