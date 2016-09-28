(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Liestal, Switzerland, September 28, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)
announces that the first patient has been enrolled at the University of Kansas
Medical Center (KUMC), Department of Neurology, Kansas (USA) in Santhera's
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III (SIDEROS) trial. The
trial will assess the efficacy of Raxone in slowing the rate of respiratory
function decline in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients receiving
concomitant glucocorticoids.
"We first observed the efficacy of Raxone in slowing the rate of respiratory
function decline in DMD patients in both glucocorticoid-using and non-using
patients in the phase II DELPHI study," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of
Santhera. "The successful Phase III DELOS trial which enrolled glucocorticoid
non-using patients then confirmed a clinically relevant and statistically
significant benefit of Raxone treatment on pulmonary function. The now initiated
Phase III SIDEROS trial is designed to confirm the efficacy of Raxone in
patients experiencing respiratory function decline that are currently taking
glucocorticoids. If successful, this study will provide data that support use of
Raxone in all DMD patients experiencing respiratory decline irrespective of
their glucocorticoid use. The high level of interest from investigators and the
patient community should allow us to recruit this study quickly."
"We are hopeful that this phase III trial is the final step in the development
program with Raxone in DMD," said Gunnar Buyse, MD, PhD, Professor of Child
Neurology at the University Hospitals Leuven (Belgium) and SIDEROS PI and Lead
Investigator for Europe. "Following the exploratory phase II program and the
successful phase III DELOS trial, I am grateful that Santhera is committed in
exploring the full therapeutic potential of Raxone for patients with DMD."
"Maintaining pulmonary function in patients with DMD has only recently become a
prominent therapeutic objective in DMD, particularly in non-ambulatory
patients," added Oscar Henry Mayer, MD, Medical Director of the Pulmonary
Function Testing Laboratory at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Lead
Investigator for US. "A patient and caregiver survey conducted by Parent Project
Muscular Dystrophy clearly demonstrated that the DMD community highly values
treatment options for pulmonary complications."
About the SIDEROS Trial
SIDEROS is a phase III, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with
Raxone in approximately 260 DMD patients receiving concomitant glucocorticoids.
Patients with declining respiratory function on any stable glucocorticoid
treatment scheme and irrespective of the underlying dystrophin mutation or
ambulatory status will be eligible. Study participants will receive either
Raxone (900 mg/day; given as 2 tablets 3 times a day with meals) or placebo for
78 weeks (18 months). The primary endpoint of the trial is change from baseline
to week 78 in forced vital capacity % predicted (FVC%p). Secondary endpoints
include changes from baseline in % predicted peak expiratory flow (PEF%p), time
to first 10% decline in FVC and change from baseline in inspiratory flow
reserve. Patients completing the trial will be offered the opportunity to enroll
in an open label extension study where all patients receive Raxone. The study
will be conducted at about 50 centers in the United States and Europe. Patients
wishing to enroll in the study should contact their neuromuscular clinic
physician. Further information about the study is available under
www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Raxone(®) (Idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Regulatory Status
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is one of the most common and devastating
types of muscle degeneration and results in rapidly progressive muscle weakness.
DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to cell
damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and reduced
energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive muscle weakness
and wasting and early morbidity and mortality due to respiratory failure.
Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the enzyme
NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating mitochondrial
electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS) and
supplementing cellular energy levels.
DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which randomized
64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to receive either Raxone
(900 mg/day) or matching placebo. The trial met its primary endpoint and
demonstrated that Raxone can slow the loss of respiratory function and reduces
bronchopulmonary complications. The positive outcome of the phase III DELOS
study was published: Buyse et al., The Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757; McDonald et
al., Neuromuscular Disorders 2016, 26: 473-480 and Buyse et al., Pediatric
Pulmonology 2016: http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/ppul.23547.
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) is currently assessing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for
Raxone in DMD patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking
concomitant glucocorticoids. The indication would include patients who
previously were treated with glucocorticoids or in whom glucocorticoid treatment
is not desired, not tolerated or is contraindicated. The MAA was submitted as a
Type II variation of the company's existing marketing authorization for Raxone
for the treatment of visual impairment in patients with Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON).
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical
products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.
Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,
Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic
neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication
for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in
the European Union. In collaboration with the US National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a
third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil
for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need.
For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information, contact:
Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer
Officer Phone +41 61 906 89 65
Phone +41 61 906 89 64 christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com
thomas.meier(at)santhera.com
Daniel Piller, Head Communications
Phone +41 61 906 89 26
daniel.piller(at)santhera.com
US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications
Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866
hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for
or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This
publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the
Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties
and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those
expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place
undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any
contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
