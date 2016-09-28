Santhera Starts Phase III Study (SIDEROS) with Raxone in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Using Glucocorticoids

Santhera Starts Phase III Study (SIDEROS) with Raxone in Patients with Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy Using Glucocorticoids

Liestal, Switzerland, September 28, 2016 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN)

announces that the first patient has been enrolled at the University of Kansas

Medical Center (KUMC), Department of Neurology, Kansas (USA) in Santhera's

randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III (SIDEROS) trial. The

trial will assess the efficacy of Raxone in slowing the rate of respiratory

function decline in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients receiving

concomitant glucocorticoids.



"We first observed the efficacy of Raxone in slowing the rate of respiratory

function decline in DMD patients in both glucocorticoid-using and non-using

patients in the phase II DELPHI study," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of

Santhera. "The successful Phase III DELOS trial which enrolled glucocorticoid

non-using patients then confirmed a clinically relevant and statistically

significant benefit of Raxone treatment on pulmonary function. The now initiated

Phase III SIDEROS trial is designed to confirm the efficacy of Raxone in

patients experiencing respiratory function decline that are currently taking

glucocorticoids. If successful, this study will provide data that support use of

Raxone in all DMD patients experiencing respiratory decline irrespective of

their glucocorticoid use. The high level of interest from investigators and the

patient community should allow us to recruit this study quickly."



"We are hopeful that this phase III trial is the final step in the development

program with Raxone in DMD," said Gunnar Buyse, MD, PhD, Professor of Child



Neurology at the University Hospitals Leuven (Belgium) and SIDEROS PI and Lead

Investigator for Europe. "Following the exploratory phase II program and the

successful phase III DELOS trial, I am grateful that Santhera is committed in

exploring the full therapeutic potential of Raxone for patients with DMD."



"Maintaining pulmonary function in patients with DMD has only recently become a

prominent therapeutic objective in DMD, particularly in non-ambulatory

patients," added Oscar Henry Mayer, MD, Medical Director of the Pulmonary

Function Testing Laboratory at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Lead

Investigator for US. "A patient and caregiver survey conducted by Parent Project

Muscular Dystrophy clearly demonstrated that the DMD community highly values

treatment options for pulmonary complications."



About the SIDEROS Trial

SIDEROS is a phase III, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with

Raxone in approximately 260 DMD patients receiving concomitant glucocorticoids.

Patients with declining respiratory function on any stable glucocorticoid

treatment scheme and irrespective of the underlying dystrophin mutation or

ambulatory status will be eligible. Study participants will receive either

Raxone (900 mg/day; given as 2 tablets 3 times a day with meals) or placebo for

78 weeks (18 months). The primary endpoint of the trial is change from baseline

to week 78 in forced vital capacity % predicted (FVC%p). Secondary endpoints

include changes from baseline in % predicted peak expiratory flow (PEF%p), time

to first 10% decline in FVC and change from baseline in inspiratory flow

reserve. Patients completing the trial will be offered the opportunity to enroll

in an open label extension study where all patients receive Raxone. The study

will be conducted at about 50 centers in the United States and Europe. Patients

wishing to enroll in the study should contact their neuromuscular clinic

physician. Further information about the study is available under

www.clinicaltrials.gov.



About Raxone(®) (Idebenone) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Regulatory Status

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is one of the most common and devastating

types of muscle degeneration and results in rapidly progressive muscle weakness.

DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to cell

damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and reduced

energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive muscle weakness

and wasting and early morbidity and mortality due to respiratory failure.



Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the enzyme

NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating mitochondrial

electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS) and

supplementing cellular energy levels.



DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which randomized

64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to receive either Raxone

(900 mg/day) or matching placebo. The trial met its primary endpoint and

demonstrated that Raxone can slow the loss of respiratory function and reduces

bronchopulmonary complications. The positive outcome of the phase III DELOS

study was published: Buyse et al., The Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757; McDonald et

al., Neuromuscular Disorders 2016, 26: 473-480 and Buyse et al., Pediatric

Pulmonology 2016: http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/ppul.23547.



The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

(CHMP) is currently assessing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for

Raxone in DMD patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking

concomitant glucocorticoids. The indication would include patients who

previously were treated with glucocorticoids or in whom glucocorticoid treatment

is not desired, not tolerated or is contraindicated. The MAA was submitted as a

Type II variation of the company's existing marketing authorization for Raxone

for the treatment of visual impairment in patients with Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON).



About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical

products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.

Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway,

Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic

neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication

for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in

the European Union. In collaboration with the US National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a

third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil

for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.



Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information, contact:

Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer

Officer Phone +41 61 906 89 65

Phone +41 61 906 89 64 christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com

thomas.meier(at)santhera.com





Daniel Piller, Head Communications

Phone +41 61 906 89 26

daniel.piller(at)santhera.com





US investor contact: US Public Relations contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications

Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866

hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com deanne(at)planetcommunications.nyc







Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for

or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This

publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the

Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties

and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place

undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any

contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



# # #





News Release Sideros:

http://hugin.info/137261/R/2045115/763840.pdf







