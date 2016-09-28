CONNECTIONS(TM) Europe to Address Impact of Voice Control on IoT and Smart Home Strategies

11th-Annual Conference to Discuss New Use Cases in Health, Insurance, Cloud Services, and Home Controls With Panelists From Alarm.com, Essence, Icontrol Networks, and MiOS

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Parks Associates, the leading IoT research firm, will discuss the emerging use cases for the smart home at its upcoming , 2-3 November in Amsterdam, which includes an Amazon keynote and a session on the consumer IoT experience with panelists from Alarm.com, Essence, Icontrol Networks, and MiOS.

"The rise of popular point solutions, including thermostats, all-in-one monitoring devices, smart locks, cameras, doorbells, and Amazon's Echo, are boosting smart home adoption," said , President, Parks Associates. "Two-way communication via voice control has had broad appeal, driving many firms to integrate Amazon's Alexa with their solution, thus increasing both interest and awareness of smart home solutions. The Amazon keynote and value proposition sessions at CONNECTIONS Europe will examine new use cases and increased adoption of smart home solutions."

hosts over 200 industry executives in an intimate networking environment, with multiple sessions on the impact of IoT, cloud services, and the smart home on the consumer. , Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon, will deliver his keynote address on 3 November at 9:45 a.m., after the session "Smart Home and Controls: Value Propositions for a Complete IoT Experience," moderated by Sikes. Session speakers:

Lewis Brown, President, MiOS

Reed Grothe, SVP of Global Business Development, Alarm.com

Greg Roberts, Vice President, Marketing, Icontrol Networks

Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

"Great advances in technology and user experience have been made in recent years, but mass-market adoption hinges on creating a new approach to sales and distribution," said , Head of Marketing, Essence. "Verticals such as insurance and energy are exploring innovative business models that will bring value to the consumer -- at an affordable price -- and to themselves"

include ASSA ABLOY, Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Essence, EVRYTHNG, Icontrol Networks, mnubo, ROC-Connect, Z-Wave, and ZigBee. For more information on CONNECTIONS Europe, visit or contact , 972-490-1113. To schedule a meeting with an analyst or to request specific research data, contact Holly Sprague at , 720.987.6614.

Produced by Parks Associates, the 11th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. Parks Associates industry analysts moderate all sessions, with discussion, insights, and networking with leading executives representing all IoT ecosystems. will take place 2-3 November 2016 in Amsterdam at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

