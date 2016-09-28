Kiron and tts extend their partnership

Refugees get a free and comprehensive support package to build competence in Office 2016 and Windows 10

(PresseBox) - Professional qualifications can be the decisive success factor for refugees looking to enter the labor market. Technical knowledge and language skills are not enough in themselves. Competence in Outlook and Microsoft Office products is also vitally important, not least because they provide the basis for creating documents and writing job applications, as well as the efficient management of meetings and contacts.

Numerous companies already use beginners? courses in the new Microsoft releases offered by tts, which is now making them available to refugees in five languages via Kiron University. tts CEO Ulrich Ude commented, ?tts employs 280 people from 25 different countries. We believe that occupational qualifications are the key to successful integration and participation in the labor market so we are impressed that Kiron has taken up this challenge as ?the? online learning platform for refugees. We are delighted to help.?

Florian Ruecker, who is responsible for students? experience at Kiron stated, ?I am very enthusiastic about the beginners? course from tts ? it is simple, designed on solid didactic principles and available in the most important languages. It?s a great help for our students, regardless of their country of origin, to be able to teach themselves how to use the new versions of Microsoft efficiently, for example when creating seminar papers and final theses. This is not our first collaboration with tts, but rather an important next step in a reliable partnership.?

tts and Kiron University have already been working together around the following topics:

Production of e-learning material using the tts authoring solution tt performance suite

Support for the creation of a learning management infrastructure

The Office und Windows learning program for refugees

About Kiron University

The not-for-profit Kiron University was set up by Markus Kreßler and Vincent Zimmer in Berlin and is currently supported by the Social Impact Lab. Kiron?s mission is to enable refugees to gain access to university education, enhancing their prospects and facilitating their integration in the host country. Kiron does not charge admission fees for its study courses, which are provided to world-class standards and are available before the asylum process has even started. You can find further information at: www.kiron.ngo





tts is a full service provider for talent management and corporate learning. With innovative solutions in the IT and SAP environment, tts helps organizations to develop to their full potential. The tts portfolio covers talent management (SAP Human Capital Management and SAP SuccessFactors) and corporate learning (training and e-learning), together with the tts software tt performance suite (authoring & documentation solution plus performance support). With its corporate HQ in Heidelberg, tts is also represented in nine European cities and the USA. Find out more at www.tt-s.com





