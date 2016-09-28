12 Seminars Explain Family, Will And Estate Planning For Those Who Remain

For a while now Troy Martin has listened to people who are making wills and estate planning.

"Most people say they want their family, children and grandchildren, to know the value of hard work or they want to see their family continue to have strong relationships with each other," Mr. Martin said. "Family is very important. Who gets what in the will is a bit less important, but still a concern.



"Earlier this year Brady Jardine and I teamed up and presented a workshop to introduce 'Family Strategic Planning' to a few clients. Many who attended wanted more help and instruction for their Family Strategic Plans."



Martin decided he could do something about this. He's developed 12 seminars that will discuss the top items about leaving a legacy. The workshops will be presented one per month. The monthly meeting topics are:



- Family strategic planning

- Family and personal development

- Financial planning

- Budgeting and family accounting

- Taxes

- Estate planning

- Family business issues

- Succession in family businesses

- Communication within the family and the business

- Asset protection and risk management

- It takes a village

- Financial training for young people



"Family Strategic Planning is more than traditional financial and estate planning which focuses on the accumulation and distribution of wealth. Through the process of Family Strategic Planning, families can develop a strategic plan to create a family vision and mission to mentor, coach and train future generations to pass along family values, culture, family legacy, as well as, financial wealth," Mr. Martin said. "During my career while working with families in estate and financial planning sessions I have often felt there is more I can offer than making sure there is an inheritance for family heirs or avoiding estate taxes."





The 12 workshops will teach people what they can do to pass along their belief structures, work ethics as well as their wealth to their family, he said.



"Each session is also going to have a question and answer period. I encourage anyone who wants to make their family stronger and more successful for generations to make a list of questions and attend these seminars," Mr. Martin said. "Over the last 6 months I have been speaking to many groups on this topic and I often ask "what is the most important thing you would like to leave your family when you blast off?" Most people who respond say that they would like to make sure their heirs know the value of hard work or that they would like their families to get along and have strong relationships. Family Strategic Planning helps to create a family culture that will ensure your family legacy includes (in addition to wealth) love, common beliefs and values that will sustain them through their lives as well as future generations."



Seating is limited for these workshops, so reservations are required. The first session is Oct. 6 at the offices of Cook Martin Poulson, 632 North Main Street in Logan. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Katie Hicks at 435-750-5566 or email khicks(at)cookmartin.com



Contact:

Troy Martin, Partner

Cook, Martin Poulson, PC

Accounting, Tax, Business Consulting

Phone: 801-467-4450

Email: info(at)cookmartin.com

Website: http://cookmartin.com/





