(PresseBox) - 16 - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ?DAIO) announces that it was awarded a 2016 Global Technology Award in the category of Programming for the LumenX TM v1.2 integration with the PSV5000 automated programming system. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 ceremony that took place at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL during SMTA International Conference and Tradeshow. Data I/O is the leading global provider of advanced programming and IP management solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers.

This marks Data I/O?s fifth industry award for the LumenX since its 2015 introduction.

?We are thrilled to be recognized for integrating LumenX into the PSV5000,? said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. ?Driven by rising labor costs, growing file sizes and increased quality demands, traditionally low cost manufacturing regions are transitioning from manual to automated manufacturing processes. These customers require a cost-effective high performance automated programing system meet production demands. The combination of the PSV5000 and LumenX programming technology is an ideal fit for cost sensitive applications and expands our market opportunity.?

LumenX, the award winning programming technology, has been selected by multiple global automotive manufacturers after complex technical benchmark evaluations including a five year agreement with Bosch Car Multimedia. Integrating LumenX into the PSV5000 builds on Data I/O?s momentum and expands customers? access to a cost effective managed and secure programming process for automotive and Internet-of-Things applications.

The PSV5000 delivers trusted performance, flexibility, quality and reliability at an affordable price. The LumenX programmer delivers ultra-fast programming speeds for high density devices up to 80 Mbytes/second and download speeds of 25 Mbytes/second. The PSV5000 with LumenX supports eMMC, SD and SPI NOR Flash devices in tape, tray and tube configurations with up to 5 programmers (40 individual sockets) in a compact footprint. The PSV5000 with LumenX programming technology reduces the total cost of programming by up to 3X compared to previous generation products or alternative programming strategies, enabling customers to move from manual to automated programming.



Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Learn more about LumenX programming technology at: www.dataio.com/LumenX.



Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and military/aerospace markets. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Data I/O provides programming solutions for devices in any package, whether programmed in a socket or on a circuit board. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.





