Roxio Creator NXT 5: Complete and Easy Disc Burning Now with Multi-Camera Video Editing

(firmenpresse) - LUTON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- today introduces and , the latest releases of its complete burning and creativity suite. Now featuring Multi-Camera Video Editing and Corel® AfterShot3, Roxio Creator NXT 5 gives you everything you need to enhance and manage your photo collections, create great-looking, dynamic videos, burn your digital media to disc, and share on the latest devices.

The Roxio Creator NXT 5 product line boosts your movie-making power with new Multi-Camera Video Editing that makes it easy to work with footage from multiple cameras. With support for two cameras in Creator NXT 5 and up to four cameras in Creator NXT Pro 5, automatically align clips with Audio Syncing and easily view, edit, and switch camera angles, enabling you to tell your story from any perspective.

"With disc burning and so much more, Roxio Creator has long been a favorite digital media suite for anyone who wants to make the most of their photos, video and music. With the added power of Multi-Cam video and new AfterShot photo editing in Creator NXT 5, we're giving you the flexibility you need to tell, preserve and share all your stories in exciting new ways," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Roxio.

Choose Roxio Creator NXT 5 for easy CD and DVD Burning, Multi-Camera video editing and advanced photo management:

Choose Roxio Creator NXT Pro 5 and get all the power of Creator NXT 5, plus support for up to 4 cameras with Multi-Cam editing, advanced photo tools, and secure, encrypted disc burning:

Roxio Creator NXT 5 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 5 are available now. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT 5 is GBP 59.99/ EUR 69.99. Suggested retail pricing for Roxio Creator NXT Pro 5 is GBP 79.99/ EUR 99.99. Registered owners of previous versions are eligible for upgrade discounts. All UK and European prices are inclusive of VAT.

For more information about Roxio Creator NXT 5 and Roxio Creator NXT Pro 5, please visit .

Connect with Roxio on Facebook at . Follow our Twitter updates .

About Roxio

Roxio provides consumers and businesses with powerful tools to make the most of their digital media. Whether you're working with photos, video or amazing gameplay, Roxio gives you the power to preserve, make, store and share your digital creations. Part of the Corel product family, Roxio's popular software and hardware brands include Roxio Creator®, Toast® and Game Capture HD PRO. For more information about Roxio, please visit .

© 2016 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, Roxio, the Roxio logo, AfterShot, Burn, Game Capture, PaintShop, Roxio Creator, and Toast are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents:

