RewardStream Launches Referral Marketing Integration for WooCommerce



Integration increases RewardStream e-Commerce market potential to over 1.7 million online stores



Vancouver BC - September 28, 2016 - RewardStream Solutions Inc., (RewardStream or the Company), (TSX-V: REW and Frankfurt: JL4L, WKN Number A2APX1) the leading provider of referral marketing software for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce companies, has announced the availability of Companys Refer a Friend platform for WooCommerce. WooCommerce is the most popular e-Commerce platform on the web, and currently powers over 37% of all online stores around the world, totaling more than 1.5 million businesses.



Using RewardStreams Spark automated referral marketing system, e-Commerce store operators that utilize WooCommerce for their shopping cart, can now install the RewardStream Refer-A-Friend plug-in within minutes and embed referral marketing capabilities across their store. The plug-in instantly creates connections into the WooCommerce engine to seamlessly process referral messages and rewards, and automatically prompts shoppers to refer their friends to the store during the shopping experience.



Integrating with WooCommerce represents the next step in our strategy to enable referral marketing solutions for e-Commerce store owners of all sizes, said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. Following our Magento integration in August, we are proud to offer a platform that is available to over 1.7 million e-Commerce stores around the world. WooCommerce stores can now attract, incentivize and reward customers by leveraging the power of our enterprise-grade system that powers some of the most successful referral marketing programs available.



The RewardStream plug-in for WooCommerce makes launching a referral marketing program fast and easy. The plug-in can be installed and configured without technical knowledge, and requires no IT involvement. RewardStreams software as a service (SaaS) infrastructure handles the processing and management of the high volume referrals, eliminating any concerns of additional server load on WooCommerce, while giving the e-Commerce store operator creative control over their marketing programs. Existing store customers can easily refer their friends through a wide variety of channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Gmail, Outlook.com, WhatsApp and now Telegram.





Learn more about RewardStream for WooCommerce by visiting:

http://www.rewardstream.com/woocommerce



About RewardStream Solutions Inc.



RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.



For more information contact:



RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rana Vig, Vice Chairman

Rana.vig(at)rewardstream.com

(604) 282-7572



Rob Goehring, CEO

Rob.goehring(at)rewardstream.com

(877) 692-0040



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



