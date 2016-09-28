Jenoptik receives first order for traffic safety equipment from Jordan

Jenoptik's Traffic Solutions division will deliver a total of 100 stationary traffic safety systems to the Kingdom of Jordan / Jenoptik has already provided many countries in the region with traffic safety equipment

(PresseBox) - To increase traffic safety in Jordan, Jenoptik will supply a total of 100 traffic safety systems to its local partner Traffic Tech Middle East and will support during installation and commissioning in the course of this year. The order value is in the lower single-digit million euro range. The order will be executed in the last quarter of 2016.

Deliveries will include 70 stationary systems for speed measurement of the TraffiStar S590 type and 30 red-light monitoring systems of the TraffiStar SR520 type. In addition, Jenoptik will supply a comprehensive state-of-the-art back office solution to be used for incident processing.

?The order from Jordan is another important evidence which highlights the leading position Jenoptik takes as a provider of state-of-the-art traffic safety solutions?, says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.

The stationary TraffiStar S590 radar systems made by Jenoptik can monitor and evaluate the speed of several vehicles travelling simultaneously on different traffic lanes. The 3D tracking radar sensors enable the measurement of traffic violations even for vehicles driving in parallel or at a short distance one behind the other. The TraffiStar SR520 systems also allow monitoring on several traffic lanes running in parallel. Using induction loops, they provide reliable and precise measurements to detect red-light offences. Both the speed and the red-light systems are equipped with modern SmartCameras which are made by Jenoptik and deliver incident pictures at a high resolution.

In the last few years, Jenoptik successfully participated in several major traffic safety projects in the Middle East, for example in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.



The Traffic Solutions division develops, manufactures and distributes components, systems and services which contribute towards greater road traffic safety throughout the world. Based on the proven Robot Technology, the market-leading product portfolio comprises comprehensive systems relating to all aspects of road traffic, such as speed measurement and red light monitoring systems, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products and systems for the detection of traffic violations. Expertise extends to measuring average speed over a defined section of road (section speed control) and automated number plate recognition (ANPR). In the service field we cover every aspect of the traffic safety process chain - from system development, production and installation of the monitoring infrastructure to image capture and automated processing.





