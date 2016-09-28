Carcareproducts.com.cn Offers Chrome Spray Paint and Other Car Care Products at Reasonable Prices

Taking good care of their vehicles is a priority of the car owners, irrespective of the brand, model or make they own.

(firmenpresse) - China - Carcareproducts.com.cn, the online trading window of Comma Group, one of the fastest growing car care products suppliers in China, now offers the best of enhanced formula and latest innovations in this product category to help car owners take optimal care of their products. Recently, the company also launched its latest car care products manufactured by their experienced automotive engineers, durable Chrome spray paint and Acrylic Aerosol paint. Carcareproducts.com.cn also manufactures hundred different kinds of car care products that include multipurpose spray paint, rubber paint, fire extinguisher, car cleaners, car wax products, as well as car interior beautification products.



The owners of the car care products manufacturing firm recently appeared before the press to announce that their objective is to provide high-quality care products, including spray paint and chrome spray paint, at affordable prices. The company, which has already spent ten years in the car care products retail market in China, is now looking for distributors around the world for faster delivery to their clients spread across the world. At present, the company delivers their products to their distributor network in China every week straight from their factory.



The 450 ml acrylic aerosol spray paint which we have launched recently has good leveling capability as well as high coverage. It dries out really fast, and has strong adhesiveness coupled with high impact endurance. On the other hand, the recently launched chrome spray paint has a good mirror effect, and the appearance can only be compared with lector-gliding. The metallic shine of the paint can be seen as a decorative attribute, but the spray paint also protects the car body from scratches and dents. It also effective reduces and resists UV radiation, said a product manager with Carcareproducts.com.cn during a press conference while he was busy explaining the benefits of the new products that they have in store.





The product manager also informed that products from their Guangdong, China factory can be shipped now within fifteen days of placing an order. He said that buyers can now get quotes online before placing orders.



About the Company



Carcareproducts.com.cn is the e-store of Comma Group, a China based supplier of car care products.



To know more, visit http://www.carcareproducts.com.cn/





More information:

http://www.carcareproducts.com.cn/



PressRelease by

Carcareproducts.com.cn

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 11:21

Language: English

News-ID 497479

Character count: 2581

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Carcareproducts.com.cn



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease