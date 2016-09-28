New diaphragm pressure gauge for the highest safety

(PresseBox) - The highest demands of safety in sanitary applications are fulfilled by the new model PG43SA-D diaphragm pressure gauge from WIKA. It is unique in featuring an integrated diaphragm monitoring and thus eliminates the risk of an undetected diaphragm rupture.

The patented monitoring functionality enables the immediate indication of any rupture in the diaphragm element via a red warning dot on the dial. Thus the otherwise usual, regular removal of the measuring instrument to check the measuring element is no longer required. Even in the event of a diaphragm rupture, the process risk is minimised: A second barrier in the pressure measuring instrument reliably maintains the hermetic separation of the atmosphere and the process.

Furthermore, the purely mechanical pressure transmission, which excludes the risk of any contamination through transmission fluid, and the high overpressure safety push for the PG43SA-D to be used in processes with sensitive and/or critical media. Its certified hygienic design also enables optimal cleaning: The instrument is completely autoclavable and CIP, SIP and wash-down capable. For a dead-space free and flexible integration into the process, a wide selection of aseptic connections is available.



Over the past 60 years, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG has built a reputation as a renowned partner and competent specialist for any task in the field of pressure, temperature and level measurement. On the basis of a steadily growing efficiency, innovative technologies are applied when developing new products and system solutions. The reliability of the products and the readiness to face all challenges of the market have been the key factors for WIKA to achieve a leading position in the global market. Within the WIKA group 9,000 employees are dedicated to maintaining and improving technology in pressure and temperature measurement. Within our sales organisation you will find more than 500 skilled and experienced employees to talk to. More than 250 engineers and technicians are continually searching on behalf of WIKA to provide solutions for innovative products, improved materials and more economical production methods. In close cooperation with recognised universities, institutes and industrial companies solutions for specific applications are developed.







