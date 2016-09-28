(firmenpresse) - Eclipse Legal Systems is implementing its Law Society Endorsed Proclaim Case Management Software solution at Network Homes, one of the countrys leading housing association developers.
Founded in 1974, Network Homes has continually grown to become an established organisation, providing homes of all tenures and operating across the entire housing market. It strives to cultivate a forward-thinking, service driven and financially strong operation, and now manages over 20,500 homes throughout London and the Home Counties. Due to its excellent track record in delivering on time and budget, Network Homes is one of seven Trusted Partner housing association developers for the Governments Homes and Communities Agency.
Eclipse will be implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution within the newly formed in-house legal team at Network Homes, in order to streamline processes and help to reduce spends on external solicitor fees. Additionally, Proclaim will centralise all the teams key information into one desktop application, ready to view and extract at the click of a button, providing a seamless and efficient service.
Furthermore, the comprehensive legal software solution will provide unrivalled automation via the Task Server tool, which will serve to significantly reduce administration time by automating routine tasks, and allowing the legal team to concentrate on providing a quality service.
Tabitha Kassem, Head of Legal Services at Network Homes, comments:
As one of the countrys leading housing associations, our in-house legal team needs to be as efficient as possible. With Proclaim, manual document production will be eliminated, ensuring fast processing and the removal of human error. Additionally, thanks to Eclipse and Proclaims inherent scalability we can continue to develop our property portfolio.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Eclipses-Case-Management-Software-solution-selected-by-Network-Homes
For further information, please contact Darren Gower (Marketing Director) at darren.gower(at)eclipselegal.co.uk or call 01274 704100.
Alternatively, visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk
Date: 09/28/2016 - 12:14
Language: English
News-ID 497484
Character count: 1934
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 85
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.688
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|256
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.