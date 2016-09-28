Eclipse's Proclaim Case Management Software solution selected by established housing association, Network Homes

(firmenpresse) - Eclipse Legal Systems is implementing its Law Society Endorsed Proclaim Case Management Software solution at Network Homes, one of the countrys leading housing association developers.



Founded in 1974, Network Homes has continually grown to become an established organisation, providing homes of all tenures and operating across the entire housing market. It strives to cultivate a forward-thinking, service driven and financially strong operation, and now manages over 20,500 homes throughout London and the Home Counties. Due to its excellent track record in delivering on time and budget, Network Homes is one of seven Trusted Partner housing association developers for the Governments Homes and Communities Agency.



Eclipse will be implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution within the newly formed in-house legal team at Network Homes, in order to streamline processes and help to reduce spends on external solicitor fees. Additionally, Proclaim will centralise all the teams key information into one desktop application, ready to view and extract at the click of a button, providing a seamless and efficient service.



Furthermore, the comprehensive legal software solution will provide unrivalled automation via the Task Server tool, which will serve to significantly reduce administration time by automating routine tasks, and allowing the legal team to concentrate on providing a quality service.



Tabitha Kassem, Head of Legal Services at Network Homes, comments:



As one of the countrys leading housing associations, our in-house legal team needs to be as efficient as possible. With Proclaim, manual document production will be eliminated, ensuring fast processing and the removal of human error. Additionally, thanks to Eclipse and Proclaims inherent scalability we can continue to develop our property portfolio.







