ALTONA MINING LIMITED: Drilling Begins at Roseby South

(firmenpresse) - Drilling begins at ROSEBY SOUTH



- Drilling to target three new prospects - Reaper, Hobby and Harvest



- RC drilling program consists of 15 - 25 holes and 2,500 metres of drilling



- Initial drilling to target high-tenor copper-in-soil anomalies



- Anomalies comparable to Altonas Little Eva deposit



- Drilling expected to be completed by November 2016



Altona Mining Limited (Altona or the Company - Altona Mining: SRIG Deal Being Finalised & Huge Exploration Potential http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296936) today announced drilling has commenced at the Companys 100% owned Roseby South Project (Roseby South) near Mt Isa in Queensland (Figure 2).



Roseby South immediately adjoins the southern boundary of the Companys Cloncurry Project and MMG's major underground zinc mine development at Dugald River (Figure 2). The Cloncurry Project is the subject of a US$235.5 million proposed joint venture (JV) with Sichuan Railway Investment Group (SRIG). Please refer to ASX release dated 2 June 2016 for further information regarding the SRIG JV.



Roseby South is a 100% Altona-owned exploration tenure. It does not form part of the arrangements with SRIG.



The planned reverse circulation drilling program consists of approximately 15 to 25 holes and 2,500 metres of drilling at Harvest, Hobby and Reaper (Figure 1). Altona will also drill test one or two other prospects.



At each prospect, large copper-in-soil anomalies greater than 1,000ppm (0.1% copper) have been defined. The anomalism is of similar size and tenor to the Cloncurry Project's Little Eva deposit (546,000 tonnes contained copper and 295,000 ounces of gold, Appendix 3). Outcrop and float rock samples returned up to 14.4% copper and 0.74g/t gold at Harvest; 23.3% copper and 2.9g/t gold at Hobby; and, 0.8% copper and 1.54g/t gold at Reaper.



The targets were identified this year and were reported in ASX releases dated 1 August 2016 (Harvest and Hobby) and 5 September 2016 (Reaper). Please refer to these releases for more detailed prospect summaries.





No previous drilling has been undertaken at Hobby and Reaper, whereas reconnaissance drilling at Harvest by past explorers returned significant mineralised intersections. Third party agreements and Aboriginal heritage clearances required prior to drilling have been secured.



Drilling is expected to be completed by early November 2016 and approximate costs are estimated at $250,000.



About Altona



Altona Mining Limited is an ASX listed company focussed on the Cloncurry Project in Queensland, Australia. The Project has Mineral Resources containing some 1.65 million tonnes of copper and 0.41 million ounces of gold. The first development envisaged is the 7 million tonnes per annum Little Eva open pit copper-gold mine and concentrator. Altona has completed a Framework Agreement with Sichuan Railway Investment Group to fully fund and develop Little Eva. Little Eva is permitted with proposed annual production(1) of 38,800 tonnes of copper and 17,200 ounces of gold for a minimum of 11 years. A Definitive Feasibility Study was published in March 2014.



1Refer to the ASX release Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva dated 13 March 2014 which outlines information in relation to this production target and forecast financial information derived from this production target. The release is available to be viewed at www.altonamining.com or www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target referred to in the above-mentioned release continue to apply and have not materially changed.



Competent Persons Statement



The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Roland Bartsch, BSc (Hons), MSc, MAusIMM, and Mr George Ross, MSc, MAIG. Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross are full time employees of the Company and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016_EN_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby SouthPRcom.001.jpeg



Figure 1: Roseby South Project tenure overlaid on a magnetic image. Deposits within the Cloncurry Project and 2016 drill targets are highlighted.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016_EN_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby SouthPRcom.002.jpeg



Figure 2: Roseby South Project location map.



APPENDIX 1: TABLE 1 OF THE 2012 EDITION JORC CODE



The table below is a description of the assessment and reporting criteria used in reporting the Exploration Results that reflects those presented in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.



Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary

Sampling Soil samples are surface samples (top 20cm)

techniques sieved to -2mm to obtain a ~100g sample size.

Sampling is conducted only when

dry.



Rockchip samples were collected from patchy

surface rock



subcrop or outcrops and are typically chip

samples across exposed rock faces over an

area

<1m

2 and are commonly selective targeting

mineralised or altered rock

exposures.



All rockchip and duplicate (referee) soil

analyses were analysed at ALS laboratories in

Townsville.





Drilling Not applicable, no new data reported.

techniques



Drill Not applicable, no new data reported.

sample

recovery



Logging Not applicable, no new data reported.

Sub-samplinNot applicable, no new sub-sampled data

g reported.

techniques

and

sample

preparatio

n



Quality of Soil Samples

assay Soil samples were routinely analysed for

data and copper (and a suite of other elements) using

laboratory a

tests

Niton XL3tGOLDD+ hand-held XRF instrument.

Analyses are conducted routinely under

controlled conditions in the site office.





Quality Control included: standards (certified

reference materials) from



Geostats Ltd. Standards were inserted into the

sampling sequence at 1:20 ratio and included

representative material for copper. Whenever

a bias has been detected it has been found to

be consistent against the reference data and

therefore no corrections have been made.





Umpire soil samples were submitted to ALS

laboratories in Townsville for analysis using

Trace Level method by four acid near total

digest (method code ME-ICP61; copper range 1

-10,000ppm) for 33 elements; and; gold using

Super Trace Level method by aqua



regia digestion with 50g sample weight (method

code: Au-ST44; gold range 0.1ppb - 1ppm). The

umpire samples were selected from traverses

across each anomaly; these displayed no bias

and an acceptable level of precision for the

purpose.





Rock Samples

All rock samples were analysed at ALS

laboratories in Townsville for a standard

suite of

elements.



Samples were analysed by Aqua Regia or a four

acid digest

(

HF-HNO3 -HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach) diges

t using ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method code:

ME-MS41 or ME-MS61; copper range 0.2 -

10,000ppm)) for 51 elements. This included

copper, with a detection limit of 0.2ppm.

Data reported from Aqua



Regia digestion should be considered as

representing only the leachable portion of a

particular



analyte while the four acid digestion is a

near-total

digestion.



On return of copper values of greater than 1%

a second series of analyses were undertaken.

This involved an ore grade Aqua



Regia digestion (method code: ASY-AR01)

followed by ICP-AES analysis optimised for

accuracy and precision at high concentrations

(method code:

ME-OG46).



Gold was analysed via a fire assay (30g) with

an AAS finish, with a lower detection limit

of 0.01ppm and upper detection limit of

100ppm.



VerificatioResults were checked by several Altona

n of personnel.

sampling

and All field logging or field sampling data was

assaying done using a laptop and uploaded into the

company



Datashed database and validated by company

database

personnel.



All assay files were received in digital

format from ALS Laboratories. All



Niton handheld XRF soil data was downloaded

from the instrument in digital format. Data

was uploaded into the Altona



Datashed database and validated by company

database personnel. No manual data inserts

took

place.



No adjustments have been applied to the

results.



Location Soil sample locations are surveyed using

of data handheld GPSs (Garmin GSMAP78s) with an

points approximate 5 metre horizontal accuracy.





No drilling.

The Grid is GDA94 MGA Zone 54.

Data The soil sample grid spacings are 20 x 20. In

spacing the areas surrounding the anomalies spacing

and steps out typically to 40 x 80 metres and 20

distributi x 200 metres.

on



OrientationNot applicable, no new drill data reported.

of data

in

relation

to

geological

structure



Sample Soil samples are collected and bagged into

security pre-numbered plastic clip-lock bags. Unique

sample numbers were retained during the whole

process.



Samples were collected and delivered to the

Altona field office daily as they were

collected.





Soil samples were retained for reference and

stored in Altona facilities in

Cloncurry.



All rock and umpire soil samples were then

catalogued and sealed prior to dispatch to

the laboratory by Altona staff.





Audits or Internal audits and reviews of key datasets

reviews collected by Altona have been undertaken.

Past exploration data by other explorers has

only been validated against the source

references.



Analysis of the results from the QA/QC samples

are routinely analysed by the database

manager and geologist on a batch and campaign

basis.





For laboratory analyses, the accuracy of key

elements such copper and gold, was acceptable

and the field duplicate assay data was

unbiased and shows an acceptable level of

precision.



For handheld Niton XRF analyses the data may

display a consistent bias against the

reference data. In contrast laboratory umpire

samples from the reported soil anomalies

displayed no bias and an acceptable level of

precision for the purpose.





No external audits or reviews have been

undertaken.



Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary

Mineral Reaper sits within EPM 25761, 100% owned by

tenement Altona Mining Ltd.

and land

tenure

status No joint ventures apply.

There are agreements in place with the native

title holders, the



Kalkadoon people and with landholders.

No significant historic sites or national

parks are located within the reported

exploration

sites.



The EPMs were granted in late 2015 and is in

good

standing.



ExplorationVery small historical surface workings on

done by narrow high grade copper oxide veins/gossans

other exist

parties at

Reaper.

At the Reaper anomaly a small number of rockch

ip

samples had been collected by pervious

explorers; the tenor of copper assays from

these samples are similar to those collected

by Altona no gold assays are available;

these are not reported as their locations

could not be verified and may be incorrect

with assays anomalous in copper from rocks

outside the strongly anomalous areas.



No systematic soil sampling, ground

geophysics or drilling has been undertaken.





Geology Mineralisation is considered to be similar to

other IOCG deposits in the area and exhibits

feldspar-quartz-amphibole alteration.





Drill hole Not applicable, no new drill data reported.

InformatioExploration results are not being reported

n for the Mineral Resource area.





Data Exploration results are not being reported

aggregatio for the Mineral Resource

n area.

methods



RelationshiExploration results are not being reported

p between for the Mineral Resource

mineralisa area.

tion

widths

and

intercept

lengths



Diagrams Figures 1 and 2.

Balanced Exploration results are not being reported

reporting for the Mineral Resource

area.



A full compilation of available data collected

by

Altona

and compiled from previous explorers has

been

publi

shed in Altona ASX releases dated 1 August

2016

and 6 September 2016.

Other Exploration results are not being reported

substantiv for the Mineral Resource

e area.

exploratio

n Heritage clearance surveys have been

data completed ahead of

drilling

.

Further Additional work in the future will consist of

work RC

and diamond exploration drilling, prospect

scale mapping,



further surface sampling and ground based

geophysics such as

IP

.







APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY OF MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES FOR THE CLONCURRY PROJECT

DEPOSIT TOTAL CONTAINED MEASURED INDICATED INFERRED

METAL

TonneGrade CopperGold TonneGrade TonneGrade TonneGrade

s s s



milliCu Au tonnesouncesmilliCu Au milliCu Au milliCu Au

on on on on



% g/t % g/t % g/t % g/t

LITTLE EVA PROJECT

Little Eva105.90.52 0.09 546,00295,0037.1 0.60 0.09 45.0 0.46 0.08 23.9 0.50 0.10

0 0



Turkey 21.0 0.59 123,00- - - 17.7 0.59 3.4 0.58 -

Creek 0



Ivy AnnA 7.5 0.57 0.07 43,00017,000- - - 5.4 0.60 0.08 2.1 0.49 0.06

Lady Clayr14.0 0.56 0.20 78,00085,000- - - 3.6 0.60 0.24 10.4 0.54 0.18

e

A

BedfordA 1.7 0.99 0.20 17,00011,000- - - 1.3 1.04 0.21 0.4 0.83 0.16

Sub-to150.20.54 0.09 807,00409,0037.1 0.60 0.09 73.0 0.52 0.07 40.1 0.52 0.11

tal 0 0



OTHER DEPOSITS

BlackardA 76.4 0.62 - 475,00- 27.0 0.68 - 6.6 0.60 - 42.7 0.59 -

0



ScanlanA 22.2 0.65 - 143,00- - - - 18.4 0.65 - 3.8 0.60 -

0



Longamundi10.4 0.66 - 69,000- - - - - - - 10.4 0.66 -

A



LegendA 17.4 0.54 - 94,000- - - - - - - 17.4 0.54 -

Great Sout6.0 0.61 - 37,000- - - - - - - 6.0 0.61 -

hern

A

CarolineA 3.6 0.53 - 19,000- - - - - - - 3.6 0.53 -

Charlie Br0.7 0.40 - 3,000 - - - - - - - 0.7 0.40 -

own

A

Sub-to136.70.61 - 840,00- 27.0 0.68 - 25.0 0.64 84.7 0.59 -

tal 0



TOTAL 286.80.57 0.04 1,647,409,0064.1 0.63 0.05 98.0 0.55 0.05 124.80.57 0.04

000 0

A This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 Edition. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. All other resources classified and reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012 edition.

Note:Tonnages are dry metric tonnes and have been rounded, hence small differences may be present in the totals.

See ASX release of 23 October 2007 and 26 July 2011 (Longamundi, Great Southern, Caroline and Charlie Brown), 23 April 2012 (Bedford, Ivy Ann and Lady Clayre), 03 July 2012 (Blackard and Scanlan) and 22 August 2012 (Legend) for full details of resource estimation methodology and attributions.

Little Eva is reported above a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade, all other deposits are above 0.3% lower copper cut-off.

AOH0777-9.







