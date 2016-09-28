ALTONA MINING LIMITED: Drilling Begins at Roseby South

(firmenpresse) - Drilling begins at ROSEBY SOUTH
- Drilling to target three new prospects - Reaper, Hobby and Harvest
- RC drilling program consists of 15 - 25 holes and 2,500 metres of drilling
- Initial drilling to target high-tenor copper-in-soil anomalies
- Anomalies comparable to Altonas Little Eva deposit
- Drilling expected to be completed by November 2016
Altona Mining Limited (Altona or the Company - Altona Mining: SRIG Deal Being Finalised & Huge Exploration Potential http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296936) today announced drilling has commenced at the Companys 100% owned Roseby South Project (Roseby South) near Mt Isa in Queensland (Figure 2).
Roseby South immediately adjoins the southern boundary of the Companys Cloncurry Project and MMG's major underground zinc mine development at Dugald River (Figure 2). The Cloncurry Project is the subject of a US$235.5 million proposed joint venture (JV) with Sichuan Railway Investment Group (SRIG). Please refer to ASX release dated 2 June 2016 for further information regarding the SRIG JV.
Roseby South is a 100% Altona-owned exploration tenure. It does not form part of the arrangements with SRIG.
The planned reverse circulation drilling program consists of approximately 15 to 25 holes and 2,500 metres of drilling at Harvest, Hobby and Reaper (Figure 1). Altona will also drill test one or two other prospects.
At each prospect, large copper-in-soil anomalies greater than 1,000ppm (0.1% copper) have been defined. The anomalism is of similar size and tenor to the Cloncurry Project's Little Eva deposit (546,000 tonnes contained copper and 295,000 ounces of gold, Appendix 3). Outcrop and float rock samples returned up to 14.4% copper and 0.74g/t gold at Harvest; 23.3% copper and 2.9g/t gold at Hobby; and, 0.8% copper and 1.54g/t gold at Reaper.
The targets were identified this year and were reported in ASX releases dated 1 August 2016 (Harvest and Hobby) and 5 September 2016 (Reaper). Please refer to these releases for more detailed prospect summaries.
No previous drilling has been undertaken at Hobby and Reaper, whereas reconnaissance drilling at Harvest by past explorers returned significant mineralised intersections. Third party agreements and Aboriginal heritage clearances required prior to drilling have been secured.
Drilling is expected to be completed by early November 2016 and approximate costs are estimated at $250,000.
Please direct enquiries to:
Alistair Cowden - -
Managing Director --
Altona Mining Limited - -
Tel: +61 8 9485 2929 - -
altona(at)altonamining.com -
David Tasker
Professional Public Relations
Perth
Tel: +61 8 9388 0944
David.Tasker(at)ppr.com.au
Jochen Staiger
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Tel: +41 71 354 8501
js(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
About Altona
Altona Mining Limited is an ASX listed company focussed on the Cloncurry Project in Queensland, Australia. The Project has Mineral Resources containing some 1.65 million tonnes of copper and 0.41 million ounces of gold. The first development envisaged is the 7 million tonnes per annum Little Eva open pit copper-gold mine and concentrator. Altona has completed a Framework Agreement with Sichuan Railway Investment Group to fully fund and develop Little Eva. Little Eva is permitted with proposed annual production(1) of 38,800 tonnes of copper and 17,200 ounces of gold for a minimum of 11 years. A Definitive Feasibility Study was published in March 2014.
1Refer to the ASX release Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva dated 13 March 2014 which outlines information in relation to this production target and forecast financial information derived from this production target. The release is available to be viewed at www.altonamining.com or www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target referred to in the above-mentioned release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Roland Bartsch, BSc (Hons), MSc, MAusIMM, and Mr George Ross, MSc, MAIG. Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross are full time employees of the Company and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bartsch and Mr Ross consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016_EN_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby SouthPRcom.001.jpeg
Figure 1: Roseby South Project tenure overlaid on a magnetic image. Deposits within the Cloncurry Project and 2016 drill targets are highlighted.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016_EN_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby SouthPRcom.002.jpeg
Figure 2: Roseby South Project location map.
APPENDIX 1: TABLE 1 OF THE 2012 EDITION JORC CODE
The table below is a description of the assessment and reporting criteria used in reporting the Exploration Results that reflects those presented in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria Commentary
Sampling Soil samples are surface samples (top 20cm)
techniques sieved to -2mm to obtain a ~100g sample size.
Sampling is conducted only when
dry.
Rockchip samples were collected from patchy
surface rock
subcrop or outcrops and are typically chip
samples across exposed rock faces over an
area
<1m
2 and are commonly selective targeting
mineralised or altered rock
exposures.
All rockchip and duplicate (referee) soil
analyses were analysed at ALS laboratories in
Townsville.
Drilling Not applicable, no new data reported.
techniques
Drill Not applicable, no new data reported.
sample
recovery
Logging Not applicable, no new data reported.
Sub-samplinNot applicable, no new sub-sampled data
g reported.
techniques
and
sample
preparatio
n
Quality of Soil Samples
assay Soil samples were routinely analysed for
data and copper (and a suite of other elements) using
laboratory a
tests
Niton XL3tGOLDD+ hand-held XRF instrument.
Analyses are conducted routinely under
controlled conditions in the site office.
Quality Control included: standards (certified
reference materials) from
Geostats Ltd. Standards were inserted into the
sampling sequence at 1:20 ratio and included
representative material for copper. Whenever
a bias has been detected it has been found to
be consistent against the reference data and
therefore no corrections have been made.
Umpire soil samples were submitted to ALS
laboratories in Townsville for analysis using
Trace Level method by four acid near total
digest (method code ME-ICP61; copper range 1
-10,000ppm) for 33 elements; and; gold using
Super Trace Level method by aqua
regia digestion with 50g sample weight (method
code: Au-ST44; gold range 0.1ppb - 1ppm). The
umpire samples were selected from traverses
across each anomaly; these displayed no bias
and an acceptable level of precision for the
purpose.
Rock Samples
All rock samples were analysed at ALS
laboratories in Townsville for a standard
suite of
elements.
Samples were analysed by Aqua Regia or a four
acid digest
(
HF-HNO3 -HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach) diges
t using ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method code:
ME-MS41 or ME-MS61; copper range 0.2 -
10,000ppm)) for 51 elements. This included
copper, with a detection limit of 0.2ppm.
Data reported from Aqua
Regia digestion should be considered as
representing only the leachable portion of a
particular
analyte while the four acid digestion is a
near-total
digestion.
On return of copper values of greater than 1%
a second series of analyses were undertaken.
This involved an ore grade Aqua
Regia digestion (method code: ASY-AR01)
followed by ICP-AES analysis optimised for
accuracy and precision at high concentrations
(method code:
ME-OG46).
Gold was analysed via a fire assay (30g) with
an AAS finish, with a lower detection limit
of 0.01ppm and upper detection limit of
100ppm.
VerificatioResults were checked by several Altona
n of personnel.
sampling
and All field logging or field sampling data was
assaying done using a laptop and uploaded into the
company
Datashed database and validated by company
database
personnel.
All assay files were received in digital
format from ALS Laboratories. All
Niton handheld XRF soil data was downloaded
from the instrument in digital format. Data
was uploaded into the Altona
Datashed database and validated by company
database personnel. No manual data inserts
took
place.
No adjustments have been applied to the
results.
Location Soil sample locations are surveyed using
of data handheld GPSs (Garmin GSMAP78s) with an
points approximate 5 metre horizontal accuracy.
No drilling.
The Grid is GDA94 MGA Zone 54.
Data The soil sample grid spacings are 20 x 20. In
spacing the areas surrounding the anomalies spacing
and steps out typically to 40 x 80 metres and 20
distributi x 200 metres.
on
OrientationNot applicable, no new drill data reported.
of data
in
relation
to
geological
structure
Sample Soil samples are collected and bagged into
security pre-numbered plastic clip-lock bags. Unique
sample numbers were retained during the whole
process.
Samples were collected and delivered to the
Altona field office daily as they were
collected.
Soil samples were retained for reference and
stored in Altona facilities in
Cloncurry.
All rock and umpire soil samples were then
catalogued and sealed prior to dispatch to
the laboratory by Altona staff.
Audits or Internal audits and reviews of key datasets
reviews collected by Altona have been undertaken.
Past exploration data by other explorers has
only been validated against the source
references.
Analysis of the results from the QA/QC samples
are routinely analysed by the database
manager and geologist on a batch and campaign
basis.
For laboratory analyses, the accuracy of key
elements such copper and gold, was acceptable
and the field duplicate assay data was
unbiased and shows an acceptable level of
precision.
For handheld Niton XRF analyses the data may
display a consistent bias against the
reference data. In contrast laboratory umpire
samples from the reported soil anomalies
displayed no bias and an acceptable level of
precision for the purpose.
No external audits or reviews have been
undertaken.
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria Commentary
Mineral Reaper sits within EPM 25761, 100% owned by
tenement Altona Mining Ltd.
and land
tenure
status No joint ventures apply.
There are agreements in place with the native
title holders, the
Kalkadoon people and with landholders.
No significant historic sites or national
parks are located within the reported
exploration
sites.
The EPMs were granted in late 2015 and is in
good
standing.
ExplorationVery small historical surface workings on
done by narrow high grade copper oxide veins/gossans
other exist
parties at
Reaper.
At the Reaper anomaly a small number of rockch
ip
samples had been collected by pervious
explorers; the tenor of copper assays from
these samples are similar to those collected
by Altona no gold assays are available;
these are not reported as their locations
could not be verified and may be incorrect
with assays anomalous in copper from rocks
outside the strongly anomalous areas.
No systematic soil sampling, ground
geophysics or drilling has been undertaken.
Geology Mineralisation is considered to be similar to
other IOCG deposits in the area and exhibits
feldspar-quartz-amphibole alteration.
Drill hole Not applicable, no new drill data reported.
InformatioExploration results are not being reported
n for the Mineral Resource area.
Data Exploration results are not being reported
aggregatio for the Mineral Resource
n area.
methods
RelationshiExploration results are not being reported
p between for the Mineral Resource
mineralisa area.
tion
widths
and
intercept
lengths
Diagrams Figures 1 and 2.
Balanced Exploration results are not being reported
reporting for the Mineral Resource
area.
A full compilation of available data collected
by
Altona
and compiled from previous explorers has
been
publi
shed in Altona ASX releases dated 1 August
2016
and 6 September 2016.
Other Exploration results are not being reported
substantiv for the Mineral Resource
e area.
exploratio
n Heritage clearance surveys have been
data completed ahead of
drilling
.
Further Additional work in the future will consist of
work RC
and diamond exploration drilling, prospect
scale mapping,
further surface sampling and ground based
geophysics such as
IP
.
APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY OF MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES FOR THE CLONCURRY PROJECT
DEPOSIT TOTAL CONTAINED MEASURED INDICATED INFERRED
METAL
TonneGrade CopperGold TonneGrade TonneGrade TonneGrade
s s s
milliCu Au tonnesouncesmilliCu Au milliCu Au milliCu Au
on on on on
% g/t % g/t % g/t % g/t
LITTLE EVA PROJECT
Little Eva105.90.52 0.09 546,00295,0037.1 0.60 0.09 45.0 0.46 0.08 23.9 0.50 0.10
0 0
Turkey 21.0 0.59 123,00- - - 17.7 0.59 3.4 0.58 -
Creek 0
Ivy AnnA 7.5 0.57 0.07 43,00017,000- - - 5.4 0.60 0.08 2.1 0.49 0.06
Lady Clayr14.0 0.56 0.20 78,00085,000- - - 3.6 0.60 0.24 10.4 0.54 0.18
e
A
BedfordA 1.7 0.99 0.20 17,00011,000- - - 1.3 1.04 0.21 0.4 0.83 0.16
Sub-to150.20.54 0.09 807,00409,0037.1 0.60 0.09 73.0 0.52 0.07 40.1 0.52 0.11
tal 0 0
OTHER DEPOSITS
BlackardA 76.4 0.62 - 475,00- 27.0 0.68 - 6.6 0.60 - 42.7 0.59 -
0
ScanlanA 22.2 0.65 - 143,00- - - - 18.4 0.65 - 3.8 0.60 -
0
Longamundi10.4 0.66 - 69,000- - - - - - - 10.4 0.66 -
A
LegendA 17.4 0.54 - 94,000- - - - - - - 17.4 0.54 -
Great Sout6.0 0.61 - 37,000- - - - - - - 6.0 0.61 -
hern
A
CarolineA 3.6 0.53 - 19,000- - - - - - - 3.6 0.53 -
Charlie Br0.7 0.40 - 3,000 - - - - - - - 0.7 0.40 -
own
A
Sub-to136.70.61 - 840,00- 27.0 0.68 - 25.0 0.64 84.7 0.59 -
tal 0
TOTAL 286.80.57 0.04 1,647,409,0064.1 0.63 0.05 98.0 0.55 0.05 124.80.57 0.04
000 0
A This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 Edition. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. All other resources classified and reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012 edition.
Note:Tonnages are dry metric tonnes and have been rounded, hence small differences may be present in the totals.
See ASX release of 23 October 2007 and 26 July 2011 (Longamundi, Great Southern, Caroline and Charlie Brown), 23 April 2012 (Bedford, Ivy Ann and Lady Clayre), 03 July 2012 (Blackard and Scanlan) and 22 August 2012 (Legend) for full details of resource estimation methodology and attributions.
Little Eva is reported above a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade, all other deposits are above 0.3% lower copper cut-off.
Altona Mining Limited ist ein Kupferproduzent in Finnland und besitzt ein Hauptkupferentwicklungsprojekt in Australien.
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Altona Mining Ltd.
Stadt: Wien
