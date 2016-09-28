Kögel presents a more advanced premium refrigerated box trailer: Kögel Cool - PurFerro quality

New options and country-specific equipment / Corrosion-resistant, low-noise, low-wear and liquid-tight aluminium floor equipped as standard / Long service life and improved cost-effectiveness

(PresseBox) - Kögel, the trailer manufacturer from Burtenbach, is introducing an advanced version of the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016. The comprehensively optimised premium refrigerated box trailer has not only been adapted to the market requirements for transporting fresh and frozen food as well as pharmaceutical products, it is also suitable for general use thanks to a range of options. Thanks to a broad range of special equipment options, the trailer offers a high degree of customisation to specific customer requirements. Brand new, country-specific equipment options are now also available for the French and Spanish markets.

New options and country-specific equipment

The Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality is now available with new options and country-specific special equipment. This includes an axle lift for the first and third axles, a self-steering axle, a fifth-wheel load of up to 15 tonnes, a Spanish spare wheel storage compartment, and for the French market, a central ladder and a reinforced roller protective bumper.

Standard Highlights of the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality

The low-noise aluminium floor construction reduces noise generation when loading and unloading. This reduction in noise emission makes deliveries outside regulated opening hours easier.

The new premium refrigerated box has a welded aluminium floor pan, improving hygiene and making it easier to clean the floor area. This prevents moisture from penetrating the load-bearing structures, which significantly increases the service life and cost-effectiveness of the refrigerated box trailer. It goes without saying that the trailer also fulfils the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) requirements for safeguarding consumer health with regard to temperature-controlled food transports in international goods traffic. In addition, the new Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality complies with the ATP/FRC requirements.

The maintenance and repair-friendly stainless steel portal is equipped with an easily replaceable, optimised four-fold door lip seal and easily replaceable aluminium hinges on the doors.



Box body with improved insulation

The box body of the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality contains a high-quality, more advanced, highly insulating, 100-percent CFC-free special foam polymer. The robust, easy-to-maintain steel ceiling layer is also coated with hard PVC film on the inside. The 45 or 60 millimetre thick walls, 85 millimetre thick ceiling, and 125 millimetre thick floor are made in house and ensure a significantly improved thermal transfer coefficient (K value). This efficient protection against temperature effects reduces energy consumption and cuts costs.

Load-securing and individual equipment

Optional tier and anchoring rails, directly moulded into the walls, render a complicated retro-fit structure superfluous and help the driver to secure the load quickly and reliably. For example, the 12 stage rails per side wall and their accompanying pallet carriers can be loaded with up to 33 Euro pallets. In addition, the trailer comes with the load-securing certificate DIN EN 12642 Code XL as standard. This shows that it is particularly suitable for form-locked transport of general cargo and palletised goods.

Of course, the Kögel premium refrigerated box is also available with a wide range of individual equipment for the most diverse of requirements in the various fields of use. The IAA exhibit demonstrates one of many different protective bumper options. In addition to two pairs of 150 millimetre wide spring-mounted steel rollers, rubber protective bumpers are mounted throughout the end plate of the frame. For optimum protection of the front wall and the evaporator as well as for improved airflow, the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality is equipped with the optional Kögel impact bulkhead. This bulkhead, which consists of individual aluminium V-profiles, is not only flexible and easy to dismantle for cleaning, but also provides the best protection, even under the toughest conditions. The exhibited model is also equipped with a longitudinally sliding and folding transverse partition for applications with two different temperature zones.

As an additional option, the showpiece displays the RoRo equipment for unaccompanied ship and ferry transport. This includes two suction valves and four pairs of heavy duty lashing rings with 12,000 kilograms of test force. Further special equipment includes an axle lift on the first axle, a Spanish spare wheel storage compartment, a temperature recorder, aerodynamic side cladding and more.

Cathodic dip-paint coating: lasting protection from corrosion

On the Kögel Cool ? PurFerro quality, the entire vehicle frame is also given long-lasting protection against corrosion by nano-ceramic and cathodic dip-paint coating, supplemented with a coat of UV varnish.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

