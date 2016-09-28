Complete the Recruiting Cycle: People Science to Spotlight HireGate Solution at HR Tech Conference

, a talent acquisition business whose offerings include recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), recruiting advice, direction and solutions, contract staffing services and -- a new software solution that completes the recruiting cycle

Will spotlight the solution, and how it solves the biggest challenges in the recruiting technology continuum, during the annual .

The conference will take place Tuesday, October 4 to Friday, October 7, 2016.

McCormick Place

2301 South King Drive

Chicago, Ill.

People Science will exhibit HireGate in Booth No. 1359.

As the job market evolves and hiring increases, employers need a recruiting technology that is able to keep up with demand. Yet, despite years of innovation, the front-end management of candidates remains a challenge, leading to greater complexity, more errors and increased risk.

During the HR Tech Conference, representatives from will be on-hand to demonstrate , a software solution that completes the recruiting cycle. A mobile-native solution, HireGate is accessible on any device and can interface with all existing hiring systems. By simplifying front-end, pre-application candidate tasks, HireGate enables users to manage all sourcing tools and recruiter activity reporting from a single solution. In addition, People Science will show how HireGate delivers extensive reporting on key metrics, such as time to fill and candidate sources, to provide recruiters with the data, analytics and insights to continually improve the recruiting process.

HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning how HireGate can enhance recruiting efforts at their organization are encouraged to visit company representatives in Booth No. 1359. Additional information about the HR Technology Conference and Expo is available at: .

A leader in recruitment process outsourcing and talent acquisition consulting for nearly 20 years, People Science helps businesses solve their most complicated recruiting challenges and win the war for talent. People Science delivers the cutting-edge solutions and innovative methodologies that enable employers to acquire the talent they need today and tomorrow. Through this approach, People Science serves as its clients' full-cycle recruiting department, whether for a segment of the employee population or a company's entire effort.





People Science

