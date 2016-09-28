Jon Batiste, Robert Cray, John Mayer Trio, Joe Morton, Robert Randolph, and Bruce Willis Coming Out in Support of the Hundreds of Jazz, Blues, and R&B Musicians in Crisis
(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- will host its 15th Annual "" gala on , at the world famous in Harlem. Proceeds will go to the , reserved to benefit creative jazz, blues, and R&B artists who have contributed their talents and works to American Music and that includes an ongoing relief effort for Louisiana musicians affected by August's devastating floods. Emceeing the evening will be esteemed actors and
The recipient of 2016's (named after the legendary jazz pianist and composer) is , aka , winner of , and famous for his , , , and . Beyond releasing 35 albums and the classic 's signature keyboards are embedded on recordings by , and many others. His music also can be found in classic films such as , , and , plus TV series like and , even appearing as himself in episodes of and .
Acclaimed jazz pianist also will be honored at with the . Admired for his unique synthesis of blues, jazz, and a flair for staccato and the pentatonic scale, this mainly , , and artist delivered close to , recording with legendary artists including , , , , , , , , , , , and . Past recipients included , and
will be presented to and
As in 2015, will serve as , overseeing this year's assembly of musicians and special guests who will pay tribute to and . Performers at this year's will include blues guitarist/vocalist , the multi-genre (, , ), funk/soul/gospel pedal steel guitarist , actor/R&B singer , , and others.
concerts serve as both fundraisers and events to raise awareness of the 's efforts to provide and as well as and . Among the various programs the offers are , , and the .
:
For 27 years, the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) has been keeping jazz and blues alive by helping the musicians who played with everyone from Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. It currently assists in more than 5,000 cases a year nationwide.
Preventing homelessness, hunger and eviction by paying rents and mortgages and providing emergency financial assistance
Creating dignified work through our Agnes Varis Jazz & Blues in the School program, which employs over 250 musicians every month and 70,000 audience members a year -- from public school children to seniors in nursing homes
Providing free medical care, including surgery, via a partnership with Englewood Hospital & Medical Center, who have donated $7 million in services since 1994
Funding for the Musicians' Emergency Fund when illness, hunger, accident or crisis strikes
* Tickets and donations can be purchased and made at
Image Available:
Kelly MacGaunn
Bobbi Marcus PR & Events, Inc.
O: 310-889-9200
C: 818-430-8926
More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3061281
Date: 09/28/2016 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 497515
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Jazz Foundation of America
Stadt: NEW YORK, NY
Number of hits: 30
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.688
|Registriert Heute:
|23
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|255
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.