Dr. John and McCoy Tyner Honored by The Jazz Foundation of America During Its 15th Annual 'A Great Night in Harlem' GALA -- October 27 at Harlem's Historic Apollo Theater

Jon Batiste, Robert Cray, John Mayer Trio, Joe Morton, Robert Randolph, and Bruce Willis Coming Out in Support of the Hundreds of Jazz, Blues, and R&B Musicians in Crisis

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- will host its 15th Annual "" gala on , at the world famous in Harlem. Proceeds will go to the , reserved to benefit creative jazz, blues, and R&B artists who have contributed their talents and works to American Music and that includes an ongoing relief effort for Louisiana musicians affected by August's devastating floods. Emceeing the evening will be esteemed actors and

The recipient of 2016's (named after the legendary jazz pianist and composer) is , aka , winner of , and famous for his , , , and . Beyond releasing 35 albums and the classic 's signature keyboards are embedded on recordings by , and many others. His music also can be found in classic films such as , , and , plus TV series like and , even appearing as himself in episodes of and .

Acclaimed jazz pianist also will be honored at with the . Admired for his unique synthesis of blues, jazz, and a flair for staccato and the pentatonic scale, this mainly , , and artist delivered close to , recording with legendary artists including , , , , , , , , , , , and . Past recipients included , and

will be presented to and

As in 2015, will serve as , overseeing this year's assembly of musicians and special guests who will pay tribute to and . Performers at this year's will include blues guitarist/vocalist , the multi-genre (, , ), funk/soul/gospel pedal steel guitarist , actor/R&B singer , , and others.

concerts serve as both fundraisers and events to raise awareness of the 's efforts to provide and as well as and . Among the various programs the offers are , , and the .

:

For 27 years, the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) has been keeping jazz and blues alive by helping the musicians who played with everyone from Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. It currently assists in more than 5,000 cases a year nationwide.

Preventing homelessness, hunger and eviction by paying rents and mortgages and providing emergency financial assistance

Creating dignified work through our Agnes Varis Jazz & Blues in the School program, which employs over 250 musicians every month and 70,000 audience members a year -- from public school children to seniors in nursing homes

Providing free medical care, including surgery, via a partnership with Englewood Hospital & Medical Center, who have donated $7 million in services since 1994

Funding for the Musicians' Emergency Fund when illness, hunger, accident or crisis strikes

* Tickets and donations can be purchased and made at

Image Available:

Kelly MacGaunn



Bobbi Marcus PR & Events, Inc.

O: 310-889-9200

C: 818-430-8926





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3061281



PressRelease by

The Jazz Foundation of America

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 497515

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Jazz Foundation of America

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease