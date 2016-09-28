BlackBerry Announces First Major Device Software Licensing Agreement With Joint Venture PT BB Merah Putih

Agreement With Joint Venture Reinforces Continued Momentum in BlackBerry's Software Licensing Strategy for Mobility Solutions Business

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ON and JAKARTA, INDONESIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB), a global software leader in securing, connecting and mobilizing enterprises, announced an agreement with newly formed joint venture PT BB Merah Putih to license BlackBerry software and services for the production of handsets for the Indonesian market. This partnership accelerates BlackBerry's overall focus on driving software growth, specifically developing and licensing device software offerings, including security solutions and applications, through its Mobility Solutions business unit.

BB Merah Putih will source, distribute and promote BlackBerry-branded devices that use BlackBerry's secure Android software and applications. BB Merah Putih will have full access to the BlackBerry experience, which includes the trusted BlackBerry for Android secure software, for production of new devices in Indonesia. The joint venture was created in support of the Indonesian Government's efforts to promote the development, manufacturing and creation of locally sourced products, while also increasing the number of value-added LTE smartphones available and sold in the country. It is being led by PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk, a leading telecommunication company with the largest distribution network in Indonesia. PT Tiphone is an affiliate of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, which is the largest carrier in Indonesia. The JV and its affiliates account for nearly half of the total Indonesian mobile market.

"BlackBerry is no longer just about the smartphone, but the smart in the phone. Working with trusted partners to extend the reach and availability of our secure mobility software remains a key focus for the Mobility Solutions unit and this joint venture is just one of our next steps in making our software licensing strategy successful," said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "BB Merah Putih is comprised of companies with extensive background in providing innovative mobile services to their customers, making the newly formed joint venture the perfect partner to offer trusted BlackBerry secure mobile software that is available exclusively to Indonesian customers."

"BlackBerry is a brand which Indonesians trust and respect, and this partnership will allow us to provide the type of mobile experience that our customers have come to expect with the productivity and security that the BlackBerry brand delivers," said Tan Lie Pin, CEO, PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk. "Leveraging BlackBerry's secure Android smartphone software will be a significant opportunity for us and we hope to deliver innovative and high quality devices for our customers in the Indonesian market."

BlackBerry's Mobility Solutions unit manages the BlackBerry smartphone business and development of device software offerings that includes maximizing the best of BlackBerry 10 software features and making them accessible on other platforms, including Android. This latest partnership is part of BlackBerry's continued effort to drive the growth of the company's trusted secure mobility solutions across multiple platforms and devices. By working with third parties such as BB Merah Putih, BlackBerry is able to advance the company's brand recognition and security promise to increased regions and end users around the globe.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry secures, connects and mobilizes the enterprise. For today's enterprise of things, BlackBerry provides devices and a software platform that enables and manages security, mobility and communications between and among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the internet of things. Founded in 1984 and based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BBRY" on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit .

About PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk

PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk was established on June 25, 2008. Tiphone engaged in distribution of mobile products and telecommunication services in Indonesia and become the largest distributor of Telkom Group's products and services. Tiphone has 200 branches, 400 outlets, 96 service centers, and 250,000 active resellers. Currently, the Company distributes a number of leading mobile phone brands such as Samsung, Apple, LG, HTC, Blackberry, Huawei, etc.

