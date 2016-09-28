Human Resource Executive(R) Talent Acquisition Tech Conference Announces Sourcing & Assessment Track

(firmenpresse) - HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- ® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced details of the Sourcing and Assessment track to be presented at the inaugural Human Resource Executive® , taking place at the Austin Hilton in Texas on November 15 - 16, 2016.

Andrew McIlvaine, program chair of the conference, commented, "Hiring has become more challenging in recent years; not only do employers face intense competition for the best talent, but they must also contend with more candidates applying to each open position. As a result, companies today need to embrace the solutions and strategies that can help them target their hiring practices to find, attract and evaluate candidates effectively to ensure they make well-informed hiring decisions. The Sourcing and Assessment track will highlight what successful companies are doing to elevate their talent acquisition processes and hire top talent."

During the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, the world's most renowned sourcing experts and talent acquisition leaders will gather to share their insights and explore how technology is transforming the way talent is sourced, hired and brought into leading organizations. Through the event's Sourcing and Assessment track, attendees will learn how to develop effective strategies to attract and engage talent as well as how to identify the best candidates and make them their next great hires.

The sessions in the track highlight how several companies have adopted the tools and technologies to significantly enhance how they hire. These sessions will explore how:

built out its existing talent acquisition platform to engage in high-volume recruiting and standardized its international recruiting processes to hire more than 5,000 people.

developed a fresh delivery model for talent acquisition following its merger with US Airways, reinventing its hiring process and putting candidates center stage.

solves the challenge of a perceived shortage of technical talent by using automated code challenges for candidates to showcase their skills and ensure the company hires the best.

modeled its hiring strategies after next-generation sales departments, encouraging its talent acquisition team to prioritize goals using data and forecasting.

leverages digital techniques like search engine optimization, mobile devices, social media, referrals and video to power up its talent acquisition strategy.

adopted digital interviews to improve hiring quality, efficiency and speed while creating a mutually beneficial experience for candidates and hiring managers.

built a cost-effective, in-house offshore sourcing team to find the best talent, without having to rely on an external staffing firm.

developed a data-driven approach to job ad spending that has dramatically improved the ROI of its advertising while finding and hiring the top candidates.

The Talent Acquisition Tech Conference is co-located with the annual Recruiting Trends Conference. In addition to learning the latest trends and technologies in talent acquisition, attendees are encouraged to attend the . Hosted by Talent Board on the night of Tuesday, November 15, the event will honor the winners of the 2016 program and highlight best candidate-experience practices.

Registration is now open for the inaugural Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, with a pre-early bird discount of $350.00 through October 13, 2016. For additional information and to register, visit or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

