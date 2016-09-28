mCig, Inc. CEO to Retire 50 Million Underlying Common Shares of Company Stock to the Company Treasury

(firmenpresse) - HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets, announced today its Chairman and CEO, Paul Rosenberg, is pleased to announce he has voluntarily returned 5 million Series A Preferred shares, representing 50 million underlying common stock to the company treasury. The process will be completed by September 30th, 2016.

"At MCIG, our shareholders are important to us and by returning 50 million common shares back to the treasury we instantly create additional value to the shareholders & health of the company. The return of these shares demonstrates management's desire to maintain a capital structure that supports growth without resorting to the increasing of our authorized shares. This is an integral part of MCIG Inc.'s long term corporate strategy. By unlocking shareholder value first, we lay a foundation that is poised to grow in our target markets," said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

About mCig, Inc.

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. MCIG has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Scalable Solutions division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market. The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the Ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. For more information visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

This release contains a non-GAAP disclosure, EBIDTA, which consists of net income plus interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. This term, as the Company defines it, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure used by other companies and is not a measure of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBIDTA as a measure of operating performance. EBIDTA should not be considered as a substitute for net income.

